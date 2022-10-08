Seattle relief pitcher Diego Castillo celebrates after Saturday’s Game 2 of the AL wild-card series against Toronto. Seattle won 10-9 to clinch the series after it had trailed 8-1 earlier in the game. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame a seven-run hole Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-9, and clinch their American League wild-card series.

The Mariners, who trailed 8-1 at one point, swept the best-of-three series despite two home runs and four RBIs by Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez.

FieldLevelMedia

