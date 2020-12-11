LUGE
LAKE PLACID — USA Luge settled on its roster Friday for the 2021 World Cup season, which will include Massena’s Jonny Gustafson.
Luge racers Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson claimed the final women’s singles berths by finishing third and fourth, respectively, in a two-heat event on Mount Van Hoevenberg. Emily Sweeney won for the second straight day with Summer Britcher second.
All four will join the World Cup singles team, which will compete in January in Koenigssee, Germany.
Gustafson pre-qualified for the men’s singles team, along with three-time World Cup winner Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West. Gustafson finished third in Friday’s heat, behind Mazdzer and West.
The men’s doubles team of Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger captured Friday’s event after Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman won Thursday. Both teams will compete in the World Cup.
USA Luge didn’t participate in the first half of the World Cup season, which ends Dec. 20, due to coronavirus pandemic concerns over international travel and quarantining. But the team plans to fly to Germany at the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.