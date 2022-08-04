MASSENA — Major League Fishing’s Pro Circuit Championship, the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury, will compete on the St. Lawrence River and Massena on Aug. 16-21. The six-day tournament will showcase the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with last year’s reigning champion and reigning Angler of the Year — all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.

Major League Fishing has held 44 tournaments on the St. Lawrence River over the past 28 years, but this event marks the first championship event held in the area, and only the second Pro Circuit event.

