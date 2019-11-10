Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 remaining to help the Cleveland Browns snap a four-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Buffalo Bills, 19-16, on Sunday.
Buffalo’s Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt with 17 seconds to go. It was his second missed field-goal try of the game.
Josh Allen’s second rushing TD, 1-yard plunge with 5:26 remaining, gave Buffalo a 16-12 lead. The score was set up by guard Jon Feliciano’s fumble recovery at the 1-yard line after Allen lost the ball when hit by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson at the 8 while scrambling. Allen would have been short of the line to gain on third-and-10, but Feliciano’s recovery earned a conversion.
Mayfield finished 26 of 38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns (3-6), who had been 0-3 at home. Nick Chubb ran for 116 yards on 20 carries.
Cleveland’s winning drive went 82 yards in 10 plays, taking 3:42.
Allen finished 22 of 41 for 266 yards for the 6-3 Bills, who fell to 3-1 on the road.
Cleveland went ahead 12-9 when Austin Seibert hit a 47-yard field goal with 3:49 to go in the third quarter.
Tremaine Edmunds’ sack of Mayfield for a safety with 11 minutes left in the third quarter tied the score at 9.
Hauschka missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt 20 seconds before intermission, allowing Cleveland to maintain a 9-7 edge. The Browns outgained the Bills, 234-156, and had the ball longer (18:51 to 11:09) in the first half.
Seibert’s 27-yard field goal capped a 13-play, 69-yard drive and gave Cleveland a 9-6 advantage with 3:35 left in the second quarter.
Buffalo went ahead 7-6 when Allen ran 10 yards up the middle on a quarterback draw 10:09 before halftime. It was Allen’s team-leading fifth rushing TD of the season and capped a nine-play, 76-yard drive in 4:39.
Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry in the end zone with a 17-yard pass to cap the Browns’ opening drive at 12:09. Seibert missed the point-after try, after 15 yards were added due to a taunting penalty on Landry.
Cleveland ran eight plays from Buffalo’s 2-yard line or closer in the first half — with the aid of two defensive pass interference penalties — but failed to score. The Bills stuffed Chubb on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.