Tom Browning, the former major league pitcher who graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone and recorded the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history, died Monday afternoon, the Reds organization announced. He was 62.
Browning was found unresponsive at his home in Union, Ky.. No foul play is suspected, the Boone County Sheriff’s office told the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Browning began a colorful Major League career by bursting onto the MLB scene during his rookie year in 1985, winning 20 games and finishing runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year Award to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Vince Coleman. Browning placed sixth in the league’s Cy Young Award voting that year.
In 1988, he went 18-5 for the Reds and pitched the 12th perfect game in MLB history when he blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Sept. 16 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. The Reds did not pitch another no-hitter until 2012 and Browning’s perfect game is one of just 23 in history.
Browning won 15 games for the Reds in 1990, then two more in the postseason, as Cincinnati stunned the favored Oakland Athletics in a four-game World Series sweep. Browning started Game 3 of the Series and pitched the win, allowing three runs and two hits over six innings in an 8-3 Reds victory.
Browning compiled a 123-90 record in 12 major league seasons with a 3.94 earned-run average in 302 appearances, including exactly 300 starts and 1,000 strikeouts. All but two of his games came with the Reds as he ended his career with two appearances with the Kansas City Royals in 1995. He led the major leagues in starts twice and started more games than any other pitcher from 1985-91.
Before his MLB career, Browning was part of one of the most celebrated pitching duels in north country history during his high school career in the 1970s. Browning, who was born in Casper, Wyoming, moved to Malone and the north country with his family and attended Franklin Academy his junior and senior years. He would often pitch against another future major leaguer those two years, Massena’s Jim Deshaies, who would go on to pitch for the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies during the 1980s and 1990s.
On June 13, 1977, Browning and Deshaies faced off for the Section 10 championship as Malone met Massena. Deshaies gained the win that game, a 6-0 victory for Massena.
Late legendary Massena coach Mike Nicholas, who coached Deshaies in high school, said the two met on the ballfield many times during Browning’s two years at Malone.
“They faced each other several times during the year,” Nicholas told the Times in 1988. “As I recall, Jim only lost to (Browning) once.”
Browning and Deshaies then became teammates, both pitching for Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Browning was later drafted by the Reds in June 1982.
Browning and Deshaies would not face each other again until June 15, 1988 when Browning and the Reds beat Deshaies and the Astros 5-3 in Cincinnati.
While Deshaies pitched for several teams, Browning became a Reds favorite during a decade-plus with the team. His sometimes quirky style captivated fans. During the 1990 World Series, Browning left the team during Game 2 to be with his wife, Debbie, who was in labor with their child, but didn’t tell manager Lou Piniella. The Reds, without knowing his whereabouts, asked the team’s radio announcer to broadcast a request that he return to the ballpark as the game had moved into extra innings and Cincinnati was running short on pitchers.
“I was supposed to pitch the next game, so I didn’t think – they’re not going to miss me,” Browning said afterward.
In 1993, Browning famously left the bullpen during a July 7 game against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, walking across the street to sit with fans on the roof of an apartment building behind the right field bleachers while the game continued. He was fined $500.
Browning was inducted into the Reds’ Hall of Fame in 2006 and was a regular part of Reds events during his retirement. He also worked as a pitching coach in the Cincinnati organization.
Hall of Fame teammate Barry Larkin remembered Browning on Twitter on Monday, saying:
“RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed”.
Said former Reds pitcher Rob Dibble:
“Very sad to hear the news about my friend and teammate Tom Browning. Mr Perfect was a Bulldog on the mound and will be missed. RIP Otis!”
Le Moyne’s baseball account tweeted:
“We are deeply saddened by the news of Tom Browning’s passing. Browning was a Phin from 1979 to 1981 and was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 9th round of the 1982 MLB Draft. In 1988, he threw the only perfect game in Reds history, giving him the nickname ‘Mr. Perfect.’”
Phillies extend GM contract
The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies extended the contract of general manager Sam Fuld through the 2025 season on Monday.
The Phillies also announced the extensions of assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through 2025.
Fuld, 41, is entering his third season as GM. The Phillies reached the postseason for the first time since 2011 last season and qualified for the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros in six games.
Padres sign pitcher Lugo
The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal with free agent right-hander Seth Lugo, multiple outlets reported.
The agreement, which is pending the results of a physical, is for two years and about $15 million and includes an opt-out after 2023, per MLB Network.
Lugo, 33, reportedly will get the opportunity to start with the Padres.
He was 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves in 62 relief appearances for the New York Mets in 2022.
Rangers, Phillies get start
The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will open ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball season on April 2 in Arlington, Texas.
Both teams have made significant offseason moves in free agency, with the Phillies signing shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. The Rangers added two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal, a year after signing infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to nine-figure contracts.
ESPN unveiled its April Sunday-night slate Monday.
Times wire services contributed to this report.
