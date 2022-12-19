Ex-Reds hurler Browning dies

Reds pitcher Tom Browning sits with a group of Cubs fans on the roof of a building behind the Wrigley Field bleachers on July 7, 1993. Photo courtesy of -RedsVault

Tom Browning, the former major league pitcher who graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone and recorded the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history, died Monday afternoon, the Reds organization announced. He was 62.

Browning was found unresponsive at his home in Union, Ky.. No foul play is suspected, the Boone County Sheriff’s office told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

