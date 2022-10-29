HOUSTON – J.T Realmuto clubbed a leadoff, opposite-field home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies erased a five-run deficit and defeated the Houston Astros 6-5 in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Realmuto drilled a 97.5 mph from Astros reliever Luis Garcia (0-1) just beyond the leaping attempt of Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker. The Phillies handed Houston its first loss of the postseason and will take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series into Game 2 on Saturday.

FieldLevelMedia

