Boston’s Alex Verdugo broke up a no-hit bid from New York’s Domingo German’s in the eighth inning, opening the door to five runs as the Red Sox rallied past the visiting New York Yankees for a 5-4 win in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday afternoon.
German tossed seven no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts before giving up a leadoff double to Verdugo. Hunter Renfroe and Kike Hernandez each had an RBI double in the inning, and Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki drove in one run apiece before Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to cap the fove-run rally.
Boston improved to 10-3 against New York this season after winning three of four in the series. The Red Sox led 3-0 in Saturday’s game before the Yankees rallied for four runs in the eighth to earn a 4-3 win.
Brandon Workman (1-2) earned the win after allowing a run on two hits in the eighth. Boston starter Martin Perez allowed three runs on six hits and walked two while striking out six over six innings. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save.
Boston has won five of its past six games while New York has dropped three of four.
Jonathan Loaisiga (7-4) allowed four of Boston’s five runs while failing to record an out in the eighth. Yankees starter German allowed just one run on one hit with a walk in seven-plus innings.
Rougned Odor (2 for 5) had a pair of RBIs while Gleyber Torres (2 for 4) and Gio Urshela (1 for 3) each drove in a run for the Yankees. Urshela was reinstated from the COVID-19 list before the game and started at third base.
New York infielder DJ LeMahieu went 1 for 4 with a double to extend his major-league-leading on-base streak to 35 games.
METS 5, BLUE JAYS 4
Pinch hitter Jeff McNeil’s tie-breaking, two-run double capped a four-run sixth inning for the host Mets, who beat the Blue Jays in the rubber game of a three-game interleague series.
The Mets are 5-4 since the All-Star Break. The Blue Jays have lost four of five.
Rich Hill and Ross Stripling were locked in a pitcher’s duel before both teams broke through in the sixth.
The 41-year-old Hill, who was acquired by the Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, tossed just 49 pitches in the first five innings and was nursing a 1-0 lead before he opened the sixth by plunking George Springer, allowing a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and walking Marcus Semien. Seth Lugo (3-1) relieved Hill and surrendered a two-run single to Bo Bichette and a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder by Teoscar Hernandez.
Stripling was pulled for Ryan Borucki, who combined with Jacob Barnes (1-2) to squander the lead in the bottom half. Michael Conforto drew a one-out walk before Pete Alonso hit the game-tying two-run homer to left – his third round-tripper of the weekend and his fifth since winning the Home Run Derby on July 12.
With two outs, Barnes walked J.D. Davis and gave up a single to Jonathan Villar. McNeil, who hadn’t played since suffering a left leg injury on Wednesday, pinch-hit for Tomas Nido and worked the count full before lacing a long double to right-center for a 5-3 lead.
The Blue Jays cut the gap in half in the eighth, when Semien doubled off Trevor May, went to third on Bichette’s single and scored on Hernandez’s single. The runners advanced a base on Randal Grichuk’s fly out to center and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was intentionally walked before Aaron Loup retired Alejandro Kirk on a pop out and Cavan Biggio on a liner to left.
Edwin Diaz worked around a one-out walk of Guerrero and struck out three batters in the ninth to earn his 21st save.
Davis and Villar had two hits apiece. Villar’s RBI single in the second gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.
Semien, Bichette and Kirk all had two hits for the Blue Jays.
Hill allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one. Stripling surrendered one run on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
