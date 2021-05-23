Aaron Judge drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth inning after closer Aroldis Chapman blew his first save of the season as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
Clint Frazier opened the bottom half by singling and stealing second. Following an intentional walk to DJ LeMahieu, Tyler Wade beat out a slow roller to load the bases and Liam Hendriks replaced Aaron Bummer (0-3).
Judge swung at a high fastball and then took four straight pitches out of the strike zone. He calmly dropped his bat and was mobbed by teammates at first base.
It was Judge's first career walk-off RBI. It also was the first time the Yankees got a walk off victory on a free pass since Juan Miranda on Sept. 26, 2010, against the Boston Red Sox.
The Yankees got their second game-ending win of the series after Chapman (4-0) allowed his first earned run in 19 appearances this year when rookie pinch hitter Andrew Vaughn hit a game-tying homer with one out in the top of the ninth – two days after he bounced into a triple play against Chapman.
New York's Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a two-run single in the first inning off left-hander Dallas Keuchel. New York also scored on a double play grounder by Gio Urshela in the fifth and a throwing error by Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth.
Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta in the sixth and Yasmani Grandal hit a solo drive in the seventh off Chad Green as the White Sox lost a third straight game for the first time this season after entering the series with 10 wins in their previous 13 games.
Jameson Taillon allowed two hits in five innings to extend the Yankees starters' scoreless streak to 35 innings. Taillon survived a lengthy first inning, struck out four and walked two in an 80-pitch outing.
Keuchel allowed three runs (one earned) and six hits in four-plus innings.
MARLINS 5, METS 1
Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings and recorded his first major-league hit on an RBI single, leading the host Marlins over the Mets.
The Marlins have won five of their last seven games, including two of three from the first-place Mets.
New York, which has 16 players on the injured list, has lost six of its last nine games.
Poteet (2-0) allowed three hits - all singles – and no walks while striking out four. His single was a dribbler as part of Miami's five-run second inning.
Jordan Yamamoto (1-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in four innings in his first appearance against his former team.
Yamamoto's wildness helped Miami load the bases with no outs in the second.
After Brian Anderson singled on a soft fly, Yamamoto walked Garrett Cooper – who had fallen behind in the count 0-2 – and then hit Sandy Leon in the foot.
Magneuris Sierra was caught looking at strike three on a full count, meaning that Yamamoto had a chance to possibly escape with no damage. However, Poteet hit his dribbler between the mound and third base, giving Miami a 1-0 lead as Yamamoto's throw home was late.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit an RBI single to center field. Two runs scored on shortstop Francisco Lindor's throwing error and Jesus Aguilar capped the rally with another RBI single.
New York finally got on the board in the eighth inning. With reliever John Curtiss having just entered the game, the Mets spoiled Miami's bid at a shutout after Johneshwy Fargas doubled scored on Wilfredo Tovar's two-out RBI single.
Marlins rookie reliever Anthony Bender closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.
In eight appearances over 8 2/3 innings, Bender has allowed no runs and has struck out 11 batters. Bender, who pitched in an independent league last year, has allowed just four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.