The Phillies’ Nick Castellanos celebrates after scoring a run in the sixth inning during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Padres in Philadelphia. Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA – It took Jean Segura 11 years to reach the postseason, so there was no way a couple of miscues would bother him.

Despite an error and also being picked off first base, Segura produced a clutch two-run single to help propel the Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday, giving Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.