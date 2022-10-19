The Astros’ Jeremy Pena rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander rebounded masterfully following a scuffling start to his outing and the Houston Astros bashed three home runs en route to 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.

Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena slugged solo home runs for the Astros, who will play host to Game 2 in the best-of-seven series on Thursday.

