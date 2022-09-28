The Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning Wednesday for his 61st of the season, matching Roger Maris for the American League record, against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge tied the American League home run record when he socked his 61st of the season on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.

Judge hit a two-run shot against Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza in the seventh inning, giving the Yankees a 5-3 lead. The blast to left also scored Aaron Hicks, who led off the inning with a single.

