The Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits home run No. 62 of the season to break the American League record Tuesday against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas — Just three pitches in, after six days and five games, Aaron Judge stood alone in American League history Tuesday night.

The Yankees slugger mashed the third pitch of the second game of a double header at Globe Life Field for his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. Judge surpassed Roger Maris and his 61-year-old American League single-season home run record almost a week after he tied it.

