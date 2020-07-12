Collin Morikawa capped a sizzling performance by besting Justin Thomas in the third hole of a playoff on Sunday to win the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa secured his second career PGA Tour victory after sinking a short putt for par on the third playoff hole (No. 10) at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The 23-year-old’s previous PGA Tour victory came at the Barracuda Championship in July 2019.
Thomas, who had a three-stroke lead with three holes to play, appeared poised to win the event in the first playoff hole after sinking a 50-foot putt. Morikawa, however, answered by converting a 24-foot putt of his own.
Morikawa highlighted his 6-under-par 66 on Sunday with five birdies and an eagle to finish 19-under-par 269 for the tournament. He started off fast with two birdies and an eagle over his first five holes and sandwiched birdies around a bogey on No. 13 before sinking another birdie on 17.
Morikawa pulled into a tie with Thomas (-3) after the latter saw his potential winning putt on No. 18 sail wide of the hole.
Thomas, the No. 5-ranked player in the world, did not record a bogey in his first three rounds before notching four on Sunday, including two over his last three holes prior to the playoff.
Thomas recorded back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 on Sunday before getting back on track. He recorded birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 with another on No. 14 and an eagle on the following hole.
Of the 12 previous occasions Thomas held or shared the 54-hole lead, he went on to win the tournament eight times.
Norway’s Viktor Hovland (71) finished third at 15-under 273, followed by Chase Seiffert (67) at -14. Great Britain’s Ian Poulter (70) and Gary Woodland (67) tied for fifth at 12 under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.