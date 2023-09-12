Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles just four plays into his Jets career, a source confirmed Tuesday. The 39-year-old underwent an MRI to confirm New York Jets’ fans worst fear.

The injury happened when Jets left tackle Duane Brown tried to cut Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd. But Floyd avoided Brown, which allowed him to sack Rodgers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.