Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles just four plays into his Jets career, a source confirmed Tuesday. The 39-year-old underwent an MRI to confirm New York Jets’ fans worst fear.
The injury happened when Jets left tackle Duane Brown tried to cut Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd. But Floyd avoided Brown, which allowed him to sack Rodgers.
It appeared the play in which Rodgers was injured was designed for him to throw it away on a three-step drop. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was open across the middle, but Rodgers held on to the football and took the sack
“It sucks, man,” Brown said on Monday night. “I’ve got all the respect and love for Aaron.”
At first, it appeared Rodgers was fine as he got up after the sack. But he quickly fell back down to the ground as trainers and Saleh came out to the field to check up on the former four-time NFL MVP.
Rodgers would then be escorted to the medical tent to be looked at. He was later taken to the X-ray room by cart as he was seen in a walking boot after the Jets ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
To say Rodgers’ injury is devastating is an understatement. After acquiring Rodgers in a trade from the Packers in April, many thought the Jets would end their 12-season playoff drought and contend for a Super Bowl championship. The Jets were the offseason media darling after acquiring Rodgers especially as the team was often talked about on most sports networks. That continued this summer as the Jets were shown on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer.
Now those prospects seem bleak as Gang Green will turn to Zach Wilson, who it selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 draft.
The Packers dealt Rodgers to the Jets as the two teams exchanged first-round picks. Green Bay also received a second-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that would have become a first-rounder if Rodgers played 65% of the snaps in 2023.
With Rodgers out for the season, it is fair to wonder if his Hall of Fame career is over as well. It usually takes players about six to nine months before they return to all activities after an Achilles tear, such as running or jumping. Rodgers, who will be 40 in December will face a long rehab process.
Before being traded to the Jets, Rodgers said he was about 90% sure he was going to retire before going on a darkness retreat and deciding he would return for the 2023 season.
It has been an up-and-down career for Wilson, as he was once pegged as the future of the Jets franchise. However, he was benched multiple times last year during the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars when he threw for 92 yards and an interception. Jets’ fans at MetLife Stadium booed Wilson as he was benched for Chris Streveler, as he didn’t start in the team’s final two games of the 2022 season.
Throughout the preseason, the Jets said they were getting back to basics with Wilson’s game as he learned a brand new offense in Nathaniel Hackett’s system as they also worked on the 24-year-old’s mechanics.
Monday night was a good start for Wilson as he helped the Jets defeat the Bills 22-16, completing 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Saleh said Wilson would be the Jets starter quarterback if Rodgers was out for the season.
