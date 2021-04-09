In the franchise’s 53rd season, the San Diego Padres finally have a no-hitter.
Right-hander Joe Musgrove made history Friday, striking out 10 and walking none in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers got their only baserunner when Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning.
The Padres had been the only major league team never to record a no-hitter.
In the ninth inning, Texas’ David Dahl lined out to second base, Leody Taveras grounded out to Musgrove and Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded to shortstop for the final out.
Musgrove (2-0) was making his second start with the Padres, and he has yet to allow a run. He pitched six innings Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A 28-year-old native of El Cajon, Calif., in San Diego County, Musgrove was acquired by the Padres from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade in January.
