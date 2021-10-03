The NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega has been postponed until Monday because of rain.
The race, the second of the series’ Playoffs Round of 12, was rescheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Monday.
The race had been scheduled to start Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Denny Hamlin, who won a week ago and has already earned a berth in the Round of 8, will start from the pole.
Intermittent showers plagued the track all morning. At about 2:45 local time, the cars took to the track for warmup laps. But with one warmup to go, heavy rain struck the front stretch.
Because the 2.66-mile oval has no lights, officials postponed the event, which normally takes well over three hours to complete.
