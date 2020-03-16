On Monday, NASCAR announced it is postponing five more races through May 3 in accordance with recent CDC guidelines for containing novel coronavirus. NASCAR said it plans to return to racing at Martinsville on May 9.
“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority,” NASCAR said in a statement. “So in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville.”
“We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack,” the statement continued. “We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”
The announcement followed three days after NASCAR postponed race weekends at Atlanta and Homestead-Miami. The latest postponement affects five more race weekends: Texas (March 27-29), Bristol (April 3-5), Richmond (April 17-19), Talladega (April 24-26) and Dover (May 1-3).
Ticket holders for races at Bristol and Texas can choose to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent for an SMI race in 2020-21, or they can choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price, according to the speedways.
