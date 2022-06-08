From left, U.S. Olympic Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and NCAA and world champion gymnast Maggie Nichols are approached by Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.) after their testimony during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill on Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS