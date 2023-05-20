Jockey John Velazquez atop National Treasure, right, rides alongside jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Blazing Sevens to cross the finish line first, winning the 148th running of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS

BALTIMORE — On a day marred by a death in his barn, trainer Bob Baffert made a triumphant return to the Preakness Stakes, winning his record-breaking eighth with National Treasure.

Baffert missed last year’s Triple Crown series because he was suspended for a medication violation that disqualified Medina Spirit from his 2021 victory in the Kentucky Derby. But the white-haired Hall of Fame trainer was back at Pimlico Race Course for a race he has dominated since he won his first Preakness with Silver Charm in 1997.

