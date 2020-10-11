The NFL announced several schedule changes in the wake of Sunday’s postponed game involving the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
First things first: The Broncos-Patriots game will be moved to next Sunday at 1 p.m.
Seven other games were affected by the postponement, which was a result of another Patriots player testing positive for COVID-19.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ road game versus the Buffalo Bills for Week 6 has been moved from Thursday night to Monday, Oct. 19.
The New York Jets’ road game against the Miami Dolphins shuffles from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Jets’ road game versus the Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ road game against the Chargers shuffles from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Chargers-Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Chargers-Dolphins game shuffles from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Dolphins-Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
The schedule changes have given six teams different bye weeks. Denver’s bye week moves from Week 8 to Week 5; New England’s bye week shuffled from Week 6 to Week 5; Los Angeles’ bye week moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Miami’s bye week is changed from Week 11 to Week 7; Jacksonville’s bye week is altered from Week 7 to Week 8; and New York’s bye week moves from Week 11 to Week 10.
