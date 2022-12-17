Browns running back Nick Chubb carries the ball against the Ravens during the fourth quarter Saturday in Cleveland. Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb ran for 99 yards in the snow and the Cleveland Browns’ defense held firm to earn a 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson threw for 161 yards and a touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones that proved to be the only end zone visit for either team. Watson completed 18 of 28 passes to win in his first home game as a member of the Browns (6-8).

FieldLevelMedia

