CINCINNATI — As Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf during the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, medical professionals tasked with working the game sprung into action.
On-field medical staff from both teams, independent doctors, airway management physicians, EMTs and a number of individuals with separate responsibilities all worked together to try and save a man’s life. And they did just that.
“Everybody who has trained and trained and trained again, both in their own professional lives, but also as part of our emergency action plans, which are in place in every stadium, to ensure when there are emergency events that those professionals, those highly expert professionals, handle the situation in the best possible way,” said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs & Policy. “And I think we saw an example of that during this, and we’re of imminent gratitude for the trainers and the doctors.”
Although each individual involved in the life-saving process that helped Damar Hamlin make his way to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at UC Health was trained for such a situation to occur, a tragic experience as we witnessed on the field on Monday is not something that even the most experienced medical professionals are equipped to handle. Nonetheless, those tasked with responding to a nearly impossible situation reacted with expertise, grace and determination, preventing a very tragic outcome.
“We never want to see events like this occur, but if there were to be a medical emergency, there was absolutely the right team, with the right equipment and the right training on site able to provide care,” said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer. “Part of the response that Jeff mentioned is preparation, and our preparation for these situations starts many, many months before game day.”
Dr. Sills described the process of preparing to respond to such a circumstance in detail, beginning with a description of an emergency action plan, which every stadium and training facility throughout the NFL follows for various medical emergencies. The action plan describes the roles, responsibilities and necessary equipment, along with the flow of care that needs to occur given a specific situation.
“The initial assessment out on the field for any player with any injury is handled by the player’s medical staff, which typically is an athletic trainer and/or one of the team physicians,” said Dr. Sills. “And then once they get out and get that immediate first triage of what the situation is, then they’ll activate the emergency action plan, and you’ll see the other individuals coming into play.
“Visiting team medical liaison and (an) airway physician, in addition to the team medical staff and our unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants, they’re all considered part of that emergency action team. And then, of course, you have the stadium medical personnel as well, the paramedics, the emergency medicine crew. So each of those individuals has been identified well in advance. Each of them participates in the emergency scenario training that I spoke about earlier. And so they are certainly familiar with each other and with roles and responsibilities.”
Dr. Sills elaborated further on each individual party’s’ responsibilities.
“I think you’re familiar with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants — those are experts in the care of neurotrauma. They may be neurosurgeons, neurologists, emergency physicians and other specialties that help us with the concussion protocol, who can help the spinal injuries, but they’re physicians who can help in that response.
The airway physician is it is a very specialized physician. That is someone who’s been identified and has expertise in the emergency management of airways. So that means, typically, they are either an emergency physician or an anesthesiologist, but they must demonstrate regular and routine care of patients in a trauma setting. That’s part of the requirements for that job. So those individuals are identified locally. They are then approved by the league and the Players Association. And again, both of us take a very careful look at those qualifications to make sure that they can place an airway in this exact situation. Because obviously, securing an airway in a trauma patient is very different than securing an airway, for example, if a patient is being anesthetized for surgery. Those are very different situations. So we want people who have that expertise in that trauma situation. And that’s who the airway physician is.”
With so many different parties involved in the care of an injured player, a pregame meeting takes place each week to familiarize each individual expert and medical staff member with one another, along with officiating crew on hand. Dr. Sills referred to the meeting as the league’s ‘60-minute meeting,’ which takes place an hour before each game.
“The 60-minute meeting, I think, is one of, if not the most important things we do to prepare for each NFL game,” said Dr. Sills. “You’ve got team physicians, athletic trainers, you’ve got the unaffiliated neuro trauma consultants, the spotters in the booth, you’ve got the field paramedics, the airway doctor, the visiting team medical liaison, even the X ray technicians, the NFL game ops rep. All of those people are there, and the referee. And the point of that meeting is to go through the highlights of the emergency action plan to remind everyone of things such as the location of the emergency equipment, how carts will be brought onto the field, to confirm the radio signals because everyone’s connected by radio, what radio signals will be used in the event of certain situations, as well as hand signals.”
Each NFL team submits its action plan to both the NFL and NFL Player’s Association for approval, which is reviewed by a jointly appointed expert, Dr. Jim Ellis, who helps the parties review each team’s action plan.
“Those are detailed and very important as part of that preparation. And it is something that is shared widely among clubs,” said Dr. Sills. “So, if a visiting team is coming into play in a stadium, they have access to and are familiar with that emergency action plan.”
Dr. Sills also described the equipment used when life-threatening emergencies occur, such as the one that occurred in Damar Hamlin’s unfortunate circumstance. Defibrillators, airway equipment, AEDs, along with advanced monitoring equipment are available at each stadium, while also available within team airplanes, hotels, or wherever teams travel in order to prepare them to respond to a cardiac emergency.
“Every one of our clubs practices and drills on these exact scenarios every year before the season starts,” added Dr. Sills. “They gather all of the emergency personnel and team medical personnel together. We have a third-party vendor who comes in and actually goes through real-time scenarios using mannequins and other simulators to practice these exact situations so that we are absolutely prepared and know who needs to do what and how it needs to occur. And that includes not only cardiac events but things like truncal trauma with hypotension and heat illness, and things of this like. So, that is a program that’s been in place for a number of years. Again, it’s something that we and the Players Association prioritize, and it’s part of what helps us prepare for these situations.
“The key in any type of sudden cardiac event is the rapid response of trained personnel. And so, I think the important lesson that we can all take away from this is really for every sport, at every level, preparation for a sudden cardiac event, making sure that people have training in basic life support, and that AEDs are available. That is a very, very key message and something we can all learn from.”
Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President, Football Operations, applauded the response of the medical team on-site at Paycor Stadium on Monday night.
“That emergency action plan was executed to perfection by individuals who rehearse and practice and trained for in-stadium health emergencies,” said Vincent. “And to Dr. Sills and to the medical professionals, first responders, the physicians, the trainers, the EMTs, that evening were outstanding. You gave our brother Damar another day to live, another chance to fight.”
Moving forward, the NFL will be focused on Hamlin’s health while also providing mental health support for its players, coaches and other staff members around the league.
“I think it is certainly key that we acknowledge how great of a strain this places on everyone involved. Certainly, the teams, the medical care providers, the staffs – and this is not just for Buffalo and Cincinnati, but across all our teams,” said Dr. Sills. “And so, as all of you know, we have resources at each of our clubs, and we’ve emphasized preparation in this way. Our clubs have deployed those resources with their counselors and their mental health professionals. And that support extends throughout the entire NFL family, and it will be an ongoing need. This is something that will continue, and it’s something we will continue to emphasize.”
