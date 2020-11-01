Tyler Bass kicked a 28-yard field goal with 4:06 left and the Buffalo Bills recovered a late fumble to beat New England 24-21, sending the Patriots to their fourth consecutive loss on Sunday in Orchard Park.
New England (2-5) was driving for at least the potential tying score, but Cam Newton fumbled on second-and-10 from the Buffalo 19. The Bills' Dean Marlowe recovered the ball at the 13 with 31 seconds left.
Zack Moss rushed for two touchdowns for Buffalo (6-2), which leads the AFC East and expanded its advantage on third-place New England. The Patriots' skid is their longest since 2002. They are 2-5 for the first time since 2000, coach Bill Belichick's first season in New England.
Buffalo snapped a seven-game losing streak to New England, which has won the AFC East in each of the past 11 seasons.
The Bills ran for 190 yards, led by Devin Singletary (14 carries, 86 yards) and Moss, who rushed 14 times for 81 yards. He scored on runs of 8 and 4 yards.
Josh Allen completed 11 of 18 passes for 154 yards with one interception for Buffalo. Newton was 15 of 25 for 174 yards.
Buffalo never trailed but had to respond after New England tied the game at 14 late in the third quarter and again at 21 when Newton finished a 72-yard drive with a 2-yard keeper around left end with 9:36 left in the game.
Buffalo came back with a 10-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in the field goal from Bass.
The Patriots were without leading receiver Julian Edelman (place on injured reserve Saturday because of a knee injury) and N'Keal Harry (concussion). Jakobi Meyers caught a team-high six passes for 58 yards.
Buffalo led 7-6 at halftime but squandered its chance for a bigger lead.
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, seeing a bigger workload because of the absence of Stephon Gilmore (knee), picked off an Allen pass at the New England 26 and returned it to the Buffalo 49 with 1:38 to go before halftime. Newton drove the Patriots to the 15, where Nick Folk kicked a 33-yard field goal on third-and-1 with eight seconds left to make the score 7-6.
Moss gave the Bills a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when he broke through the left side of the line for an 8-yard score.
CHIEFS 35, JETS 9
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 416 yards, going 31 of 42 with five touchdowns, as the Chiefs blasted the Jets at Kansas City, Mo.
The outcome enabled Chiefs coach Andy Reid to notch his 229th career victory, tying legendary Green Bay coach Curly Lambeau for fifth on the all-time NFL list.
After failing to score in the red zone midway through the third quarter, Mahomes atoned for that breakdown by completing passes on all six plays of an 83-yard scoring march. He connected on a 26-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson for a 28-9 lead.
Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 109 yards, while Tyreek Hill snagged touchdown strikes of 36 and 41 yards, the second sealing the win early in the fourth quarter.
Playing his second game since he was released by the Jets and acquired by the Chiefs, two-time All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell had six touches for 38 yards. Still, Kansas City managed 496 yards, 25 first downs and a 7.4-yard average per snap.
The Jets (0-8) saw their string of quarters without a touchdown extended to six while remaining the only winless NFL team. They generated just 221 total yards.
New York trailed by 12 at halftime and then went three-and-out on its first three series of the second half before losing a fumble late in the third quarter. Quarterback Sam Darnold finished 18 of 30 passing for 133 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.