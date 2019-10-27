Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott each rushed for one touchdown, quarterback Carson Wentz tossed another and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Sanders left with a reported shoulder injury in the second half and didn't return after rushing for 74 yards on three carries.
Wentz was 17 of 24 for 172 yards and the running game accounted for 218 yards.
Quarterback Josh Allen was 16 of 34 for 169 yards and two touchdowns for the Bills (5-2). The Eagles (4-4) sacked Allen four times.
Howard rushed for 96 yards on 23 carries. The Eagles ran for 218 yards.
After an early 37-yard field goal by Jake Elliott gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead, the Bills responded with a 75-yard drive, capped by Allen's 14-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley with 14:48 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles' defense stiffened and caused Allen to fumble with Brandon Graham pouncing on the football at the Buffalo 24 with 1:53 left in the first half. The Eagles turned the turnover into a 5-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Dallas Goedert with 25 seconds remaining in the half. With the wind swirling, the Eagles opted for a two-point conversion attempt, and Sanders scampered into the end zone for an 11-7 lead.
Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field goal for Buffalo as time expired before halftime.
Sanders secured his first rushing touchdown of his career with a 65-yard burst just 58 seconds into the third. Elliott clanged the extra point off the left upright to keep the score at 17-7. It was Elliott's first miss of a field goal or extra point this season.
The Bills came back with another 75-yard drive as Devin Singletary hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Allen as Buffalo pulled within 17-13 with 9:36 remaining in the third. The extra point attempt was blocked.
Lions 31, Giants 26
Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, two to Kenny Golladay, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting New York Giants.
Stafford passed for 342 yards and was intercepted once for Detroit (3-3-1). Golladay caught six passes for 123 yards, and Danny Amendola had eight receptions for 95 yards.
Rookie Daniel Jones passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Giants (2-6), who have dropped four straight. Saquon Barkley rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries and caught eight passes for 79 yards and a score. Darius Slayton caught a pair of touchdown passes for New York.
The Lions took a 24-13 lead on their first drive of the second half. Stafford found Golladay near the left pylon on a 9-yard pass to complete the 75-yard journey.
The Giants came right back on Jones' 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, completing a 63-yard drive. The two-point conversion try failed, leaving it 24-19 with 4:54 to play in the third quarter.
A little razzle dazzle allowed the Lions to stretch their lead with 12:12 remaining. Stafford tossed the ball to J.D. McKissic, who threw it back to Stafford on the flea flicker. Stafford then found Golladay behind the defense on the 41-yard score, making it 31-19.
Jones found Barkley on a 4-yard scoring pass for the Giants' final points with 1:19 remaining. But the Lions recovered the onside kick to clinch the win.
Jaguars 29, Jets 15
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw a career-high three touchdown passes as the host Jacksonville Jaguars recorded a victory over the New York Jets.
The Jaguars (4-4) have alternated a two-game losing skids with two-game winning streaks throughout the first half of the season. The Jets fell to 1-6 for the first time since 2014, when they opened 1-8.
Minshew, who took over for injured starter Nick Foles in the first half of the season opener, completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and the three touchdowns – one apiece to Keelan Cole, Chris Conley and DJ Chark. It was the fifth multi-touchdown effort of the season for Minshew.
Josh Lambo kicked three field goals for the Jaguars. He is 21-for-21 this season and has made his last 23 field goals dating back to Dec. 2.
The Jaguars sacked Jets quarterback Sam Darnold eight times and picked him off three times. The second-year signal-caller was 21-of-30 for 218 yards with two touchdowns — both to tight end Ryan Griffin, who finished with four catches for 66 yards plus a two-point conversion.
The Jaguars took a quick lead when Minshew tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole. The Jets responded with a rare early touchdown when Darnold and Griffin connected for a 24-yard score to cap a 93-yard drive. The touchdown marked the first scored by New York on its opening possession since Oct. 29, 2017, a span of 31 games.
The Jaguars took the lead for good late in the period when Minshew found a wide-open Conley for a 70-yard touchdown. Lambo kicked two field goals in the second quarter and another one in the third.
Darnold's 3-yard touchdown pass to Griffin and subsequent two-point conversion pulled the Jets within 22-15 just 1:53 into the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.