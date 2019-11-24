Josh Allen passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 56 yards, Cole Beasley and John Brown had a touchdown catch each, and the host Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos 20-3 on Sunday.
Frank Gore rushed for 65 yards to pass Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders for third in career rushing yards with 15,289. He came into the game needing 46 yards to surpass Sanders.
Allen finished 15 of 25 and threw one interception, and Devin Singletary added 106 yards on the ground to lead Buffalo.
Buffalo (8-3) solidified its position as the first wild-card team in the AFC with the win. The Bills have a two-game lead on Indianapolis, Oakland and Pittsburgh.
Brandon Allen was 10-for-25 passing for just 82 yards and an interception, and Phillip Lindsay had 57 yards rushing for Denver, which managed a season-low 134 total yards. The Broncos (3-8) have lost four of their last five and are guaranteed their third straight non-winning season.
The Bills took a 6-0 halftime lead on two field goals by Stephen Hauschka and then increased it to 13-0 when Josh Allen connected with Beasley on an 18-yard scoring strike early in the third quarter. Beasley finished with six catches for 76 yards.
The Broncos finally got on the board on a 45-yard field goal by Brandon McManus midway through the third quarter but couldn't generate any offense the rest of the way. Denver had nine first downs in 10 drives and none after McManus' field goal.
Gore had tied Sanders early in the fourth quarter, but a 3-yard loss knocked him back to fourth place. On the next play Allen hit Brown for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills ahead 20-3. The play was originally ruled incomplete, but it was overturned after Buffalo challenged.
The Bills forced a three-and-out, and Gore gained 8 yards on the next drive to move up on the list.
The Broncos have not scored a fourth-quarter touchdown since Sept. 29 against Jacksonville, a drought that was extended to seven games against Buffalo.
JETS 34, RAIDERS 3
Sam Darnold threw two short touchdown passes and ran for a third score as the Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a shellacking of the visiting Raiders.
Brian Poole returned a Derek Carr interception 15 yards for the final points of the game for the Jets (4-7), who had beaten the New York Giants and Washington Redskins in their previous two games.
Carr was benched late in the third quarter after having thrown for just 127 yards for the Raiders (6-5), who needed a win to tie idle Kansas City (7-4) atop the AFC West.
After Carr drove Oakland 46 yards in 11 plays to a 48-yard Daniel Carlson field goal on the Raiders' first possession of the game, the Jets' defense dominated, limiting the visitors to a total of 208 yards.
Sam Ficken matched Carlson's score with a 24-yard field goal later in the first period for the Jets, before Darnold scampered in from 4 yards out for the go-ahead touchdown at the 10:44 mark of the second period.
Ficken added a 35-yard field goal before halftime to increase the New York lead to 13-3.
Darnold then got his passing game in motion, capping 81- and 39-yard drives with 1-yard tosses to Ryan Griffin and Robby Anderson to increase the New York margin to 27-3 midway through the third period.
On Oakland's next possession after Anderson's score, Poole made a shoestring catch on a deflected pass and raced home to make it a blowout at 34-3.
Darnold finished 20-for-29 for 315 yards and the two touchdowns. Anderson was the game's leading receiver with 86 yards and a TD on four catches.
Carr was just 15-for-27 for his 127 yards.
BEARS 19, GIANTS 14
Even a victory against the lowly Giants counts, and so the Bears will celebrate escaping Soldier Field with a 19-14 win Sunday afternoon.
The effort against a 2-9 Giants team may not mean much in measuring improvement this season, but the Bears at least can count some positives.
The Bears offense surpassed 300 yards for just the second time this season. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 25 of 41 passes for 278 yards. He had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run but also threw two interceptions.
And it was a good day for the Bears' biggest players from each unit.
Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack had a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones that led to the Bears' second touchdown.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.
And Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro bounced back from his two-miss night against the Rams last week to make two field goals.
However, it still took a late effort by the Bears defense to stall a potential winning Giants touchdown drive.
After gaining second-and-4 at the Giants' 35 in the final two minutes, Jones threw three straight incompletions to give the Bears the ball. On fourth-and-4, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd got in Jones' face, and cornerback Prince Amukamara broke up the desperate pass.
