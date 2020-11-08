Buffalo's Josh Allen put himself in the MVP conversation, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score to outduel Russell Wilson, as the Bills defeated the visiting Seattle Seahawks 44-34 Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park in a matchup of division leaders.
Stefon Diggs and John Brown combined for 17 receptions for 217 yards and the defense forced four turnovers for the Bills (7-2), who remained atop the AFC East.
The NFC West-leading Seahawks (6-2) suffered their second defeat in the past three games.
Wilson, considered by many the front-runner for the MVP award at midseason, was 28 of 41 for 390 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for a score but lost two second-half fumbles while being sacked as the Seahawks attempted to rally from a 24-10 halftime deficit.
Wilson threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to David Moore and a 7-yarder to DK Metcalf, who had a team-high seven receptions for 108 yards.
Seattle got within 27-20 late in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by rookie DeeJay Dallas and a 44-yard field goal by Jason Myers.
Rookie Zack Moss had a 1-yard touchdown run and Allen scored from 3 yards out to put the Bills up 41-20.
After re-establishing their running game last week in a 24-21 victory against New England, the Bills kept to the air in the first half to attack Seattle's league-worst passing defense.
Buffalo attempted only three rushes in the first half, instead relying on Allen's hot hand. He completed 24 of 28 attempts before the intermission for 282 yards and three TDs. Allen threw scoring strikes to Isaiah McKenzie (25 yards), Tyler Kroft (1 yard) and Gabriel Davis (4 yards).
The Bills scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and Tyler Bass added a 44-yard field goal on the third for a 17-0 lead.
Seattle played without its two top running backs, Chris Carson (mid-foot sprain) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), for the second straight week because of injuries.
GIANTS 23, WASHINGTON 20
Joe Judge told Logan Ryan to go be with his family and forget about football this week if he wanted to. But the veteran safety stuck with the team and sealed their second win of the season.
Ryan helped force two Washington fourth quarter turnovers at FedEx Field, including a game-ending interception of Alex Smith, to help the Giants snuff out a furious comeback and hold on barely.
Giants trainer Justin Maher had likely saved the life of Ryan's wife Ashley earlier this week by telling her to go to the emergency room when she complained of stomach pains. That advice led to successful emergency surgery last Tuesday.
Doctors found an ectopic pregnancy, which can lead to life-threatening internal bleeding. Judge had told Ryan he could fly to Florida to be with his wife because it's more important than football. Ryan appreciated the gesture but stuck with the team.
The Giants (2-7) swept their season series over Washington thanks to five total takeaways by their defense and special teams units, and Daniel Jones played only his second turnover-free game of his career. Both have come against Washington.
The Giants scored only three second-half points, however, and nearly coughed up a 20-3 halftime lead. They were fortunate to win, thanks to late interceptions by Jabrill Peppers and Ryan on back-to-back Washington drives to close it out.
Peppers arguably shouldn't have even been playing in the game. He leg-whipped Washington QB Kyle Allen out of the game in the first quarter. Allen reportedly has a dislocated left ankle and a small fracture in the ankle, as well.
The Giants bumped Washington to 2-6 and now will host the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) in a rematch before their Week 11 bye. Beating Philly and entering the bye with two straight wins and three total would give them reason to actually believe they had a chance down the stretch in the NFC East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.