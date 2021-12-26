Rookie Zach Wilson scored the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in franchise history, helping the host New York Jets to a 26-21 win over the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Wilson completed 14 of 22 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards — including a 52-yard touchdown run. Michael Carter added 118 yards rushing and Braxton Berrios had a 102-yard kickoff return for the Jets (4-11).
Rookie Trevor Lawrence completed 26 of 39 passes for 280 yards for the Jaguars (2-13), who extended their losing streak to seven games. Jacksonville drove to the Jets' 1-yard line before turning the ball over on downs after Lawrence's incomplete pass with eight seconds left.
The Jaguars also had a chance to tie the game after Dare Ogunbowale's 1-yard run pulled Jacksonville to within 23-21 with 5:25 remaining. But Lawrence's pass to Jacob Hollister was incomplete on an attempted two-point conversion.
Ogunbowale, who rushed for 57 yards and a score, was in the game because James Robinson was carted off the field and sustaining an Achilles injury.
The Jets countered with a 10-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Eddy Pineiro's 20-yard field goal for a 26-21 lead with 1:47 remaining.
After the Jaguars pulled to within 16-15 following Matthew Wright's 40-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in the third quarter, the Jets responded on their ensuing possession to push the lead to 23-15.
Wilson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Conor McDermott, who made a leaping catch near the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 9:16 left in the game to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive.
After Jacksonville took a 3-0 lead on Wright's 21-yard field goal with 8:15 left in the first quarter, the Jets found the end zone on their ensuing possession.
On a third-and-5 from the Jets' 48-yard line, Wilson evaded the rush and weaved his way down the sideline for a 52-yard touchdown run. New York's lead remained at 6-3 after Pineiro's extra-point was blocked with 3:54 remaining in the quarter.
Wilson's run was the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in Jets history, topping Sam Darnold's 46-yard score touchdown against the Denver Broncos last season.
Offensive lineman Will Richardson recovered Lawrence's fumble in the end zone for a 9-6 lead with 13:19 left in the half. Ogunbowale was stopped short of the goal line on his two-point conversion rush.
The Jets regained the lead seconds later when Berrios returned the ensuing kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown and a 13-9 lead with 12:57 left in the quarter.
Eagles 34, Giants 10
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns, Boston Scott rushed for another and the host Eagles shook off a slow start to defeat the Giants.
Hurts completed 17 of 29 passes for 199 yards as the Eagles (8-7) strengthened their playoff position with their third straight win.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spent much of the week in health and safety protocols, but was cleared Saturday to join the team in person.
Giants quarterback Jake Fromm struggled mightily in his first career start, going 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception. Fromm was replaced by Mike Glennon midway through the third quarter.
After a sloppy, scoreless first quarter, the Giants (4-11) went ahead 3-0 when Graham Gano connected on a 54-yard field goal with 11:46 remaining in the second.
The Eagles' ensuing drive wound up with a 41-yard field goal by Jake Elliott but the attempt landed wide right. Elliott had converted 17 field goals in a row before that miss.
Elliott came back to hit a 22-yarder to tie the game at 3 with two minutes left.
The Giants' final drive of the first half stalled at midfield after an incomplete pass by Fromm with 34 seconds left.
Rodney McLeod intercepted Fromm on the first possession of the third, and the Eagles took advantage of the short field with a 3-yard touchdown run by Scott for a 10-3 lead with 12:02 left in the quarter.
After an empty Giants possession, Jalen Reagor returned a punt 39 yards to set up at the New York 21. Elliott soon came out and knocked through a 37-yard field goal for a 13-3 lead.
The Eagles took a 20-3 advantage when DeVonta Smith caught a nifty 4-yard touchdown pass with 4:07 to go in the third. The play was called a score, overturned and then changed back to a touchdown after further review.
