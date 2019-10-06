Nathan Gerry and Orlando Scandrick each scored touchdowns on defense Sunday afternoon for the host Philadelphia Eagles, who cruised to a 31-6 win over the reeling New York Jets.
The Eagles (3-2) have won two straight. The Jets, who were without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) for the third straight game, are 0-4 for the first time since 2003.
Luke Falk, the third quarterback to start this season for the Jets, struggled mightily against the Eagles, who entered Sunday with just five takeaways and three sacks this season. But Philadelphia forced three turnovers and collected 10 sacks, including three by Brandon Graham and two by Scandrick.
The Eagles went ahead 7-0 on Jordan Howard's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:44 left in the first quarter before Gerry picked off Falk and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown a little more than two minutes later.
Carson Wentz (17 of 29 for 189 yards) tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Ertz with 34 seconds left in the half. Jake Elliott booted a 28-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
The Jets finally snapped an epic offensive drought in the fourth quarter, when Vyncint Smith scored on a 19-yard end-around. The score came one play after the Eagles' Corey Clement muffed a punt deep in his own territory.
The touchdown was the first for the Jets' offense in 32 possessions dating back to a season-opening 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. New York scored a pair of touchdowns – one apiece on defense and special teams against the New England Patriots.
Scandrick capped the scoring midway through the fourth quarter, when he sacked Falk, stripped the ball and ran 44 yards for a touchdown.
David Fales, who was signed by the Jets on Friday, finished the game at quarterback for the Jets after Falk went into the injury tent in the final minutes.
Howard finished with 62 yards on 13 carries. Alshon Jeffery had six catches for 52 yards.
Falk finished 15 of 26 for 120 yards and two interceptions. Running back Le'Veon Bell had 43 yards on 15 carries, plus seven catches for 45 yards.
Vikings 28, Giants 10
Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen had monster games and the Minnesota Vikings ended Daniel Jones-mania with a thud, defeating the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards and two scores, both to Thielen (130 yards), and Cook had 218 total yards to snap the Vikings' five-game losing streak in outdoor stadiums.
It was the first loss for Jones, who had engineered a two-game winning streak since taking over for Eli Manning. The rookie finished with just 182 yards on 21-of-38 passing with a touchdown and a late interception for the Giants (2-3).
The Vikings (3-2) sacked Jones four times and made two fourth-down stops in the second half, including a crucial one in the third quarter when the Giants went for it on fourth-and-2 from Minnesota's 3-yard line.
The Vikings outgained the Giants, 490-211.
The Vikings took an 18-7 lead into halftime, a margin that did not reflect their domination of the first 30 minutes.
The Vikings settled for three Dan Bailey field goals despite racking up 351 yards of offense, running nearly twice as many plays as the Giants, and dominating time of possession, 20:40 to 9:20.
Minnesota's only touchdown of the half came on the first play of the second quarter. Cousins hit Thielen with a 15-yard touchdown toss to cap an 11-play, 98-yard drive that put the Vikings up 10-0.
Cousins finished the first half 19 of 23 for 278 yards, with Thielen and Cook the prime beneficiaries. Thielen hauled in six catches for 121 yards and the score while Cook finished with 133 yards from scrimmage, 86 of those through the air.
A key sequence came with 2:22 left in the half. Cook scampered for 19 yards to the New York 5-yard line but had the ball stripped by Jabrill Peppers.
On the Giants' first play from their own 1, a host of Vikings, led by Anthony Barr, swarmed running back Jonathan Hilliman in the end zone for a safety and a 15-7 lead. Hilliman was in for Wayne Gallman, who left the game with a concussion.
The Giants mustered just 92 yards of total offense in the half. But New York countered the Vikings' touchdown when Jones found Darius Slayton for a 35-yard strike with 12:08 left in the second to cut the lead to 10-7.
It would prove to be the Giants' only touchdown of the game.
Bills 14, Titans 7
Josh Allen's 7-yard touchdown pass to Duke Williams in the fourth quarter lifted the Buffalo Bills to a victory against the Tennessee Titans in a defensive battle in Nashville, Tenn.
Allen, who took a hit to the head from New England's Jonathan Jones last week, had been in concussion protocol until Saturday morning. He finished 23 of 32 for 219 yards, two TDs and one interception for the Bills (4-1).
Allen found Williams in the end zone to give Buffalo a 14-7 advantage with 9:46 left in the fourth. The six-play, 77-yard drive was highlighted by Isaiah McKenzie's 46-yard reception.
Williams, who previously played in the Canadian Football League, was activated from the Bills practice squad on Saturday.
Tennessee's Cairo Santos missed all four field-goal attempts, including a 33-yard try that would have provided a lead with 12:27 left in the fourth. He also missed a 53-yard try with 6:31 on the clock.
Marcus Mariota finished 13 of 22 for 183 yards for the Titans (2-3).
Tennessee's Derrick Henry had a 1-yard TD dive to tie the score at 7-7 with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. The score was set up by Kevin Byard's interception that started the drive on Buffalo's 38-yard line.
The Bills held a 7-0 halftime lead thanks to Allen's 8-yard scoring pass to tight end Lee Smith with 2:36 left in the second quarter. Allen was 5 of 5 on the six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that consumed 2:46.
Santos missed first-half field-goal attempts of 50 and 36 yards.
The Titans managed just 91 first-half yards (44 rushing, 47 passing) and Mariota was sacked four times for 29 yards by a Bills defense that entered as the league's second-ranked defense overall.
Buffalo, which has outscored opponents 30-0 in the second quarter, had just 24 rushing yards in the first half.
