NFL owners will approve the expansion of the regular season to 17 games this week, ESPN reported Sunday.
It would be the first expansion of the schedule since moving from 14 games to 16 in 1978.
The change has been expected since the NFL and the National Football League Players Association approved the latest collective bargaining agreement in March 2020.
Owners of the 32 NFL teams are scheduled to hold meetings remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
