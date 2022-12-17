Vikings kicker Greg Joseph celebrates his game-winning field goal with teammates at the end of Saturday’s overtime game against the Colts. Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports

Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting prize as the Vikings (11-3) also clinched the NFC North title.

