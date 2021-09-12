Dominant defense and a special teams score helped the Pittsburgh Steelers overcome a sleepy first half and knock off the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Orchard Park on Sunday.
The Steelers’ special teams crashed a defensive struggle with 9:45 left on the game clock. Safety Miles Killebrew blocked Matt Haack’s punt at the Buffalo 10-yard line and Ulysees Gilbert III scooped up the ball for Pittsburgh’s 20th unanswered point, all in the second half.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson made a juggling catch in the back corner of the end zone to give the Steelers their first lead, 13-10, with 11:19 to play.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had two sacks and Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown.
Ben Roethlisberger rarely attacked downfield and completed 18 of 32 passes for 188 yards behind the Steelers’ new-look offensive line, which has four new starters. Rookie first-round pick Najee Harris had 45 yards on 16 carries.
Chris Boswell netted a 45-yard field goal to push the Steelers ahead 23-13 with 2:42 remaining in the game.
Tyler Bass knocked in a chip shot field goal with 5:23 left, trimming the Bills’ deficit to 20-13.
Pittsburgh grabbed momentum on defensive back Cameron Sutton’s stop on a fourth-down attempt by the Bills near midfield with 13:42 left in the game. Sutton didn’t fall for a fake run up the middle from a power formation and tripped up Matt Breida for a seven-yard loss.
On successive plays, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool drew a pass interference flag – 26 yards on cornerback Levi Mitchell – and Harris burst up the middle for 18 yards on a draw play before Johnson’s circus catch.
The Bills lost a regular-season game for the first time since Nov. 15, 2020 at Arizona.
PANTHERS 19, JETS 14
Sam Darnold had a solid debut with the Carolina Panthers and his new team’s defense ruined New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson’s first NFL game in a victory at Charlotte, N.C.
Darnold had a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown against his former team, with 279 yards passing by going 24 of 35 with no interceptions.
The outcome also upended the Jets head coaching debut of Robert Saleh, who had been a San Francisco 49ers assistant coach.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, ended up 20 of 37 for 258 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
The Jets managed only 252 yards of total offense while Wilson was sacked six times for minus-51 yards.
Darnold also made good use of running back Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina standout who was limited to three games last season because of injuries.
McCaffrey was Carolina’s leading rusher and receiver. He gained 98 yards on 21 carries on the ground, including a key 18-yard run on the game’s last possession to help the Panthers close out the victory. He also caught nine passes for 89 yards.
Wilson’s first touchdown pass went for 22 yards to Corey Davis with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter. Wilson ran in a two-point conversion as the Jets trimmed their deficit to 16-8.
Ryan Santoso’s 29-yard field goal for Carolina pushed the Jet’s gap to 19-8 with 8:44 remaining.
New York made it interesting when Wilson connected with Davis for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:56 left to get within the final margin. Wilson’s two-point conversion pass failed.
CARDINALS 38, TITANS 13
Former Syracuse University defensive end Chandler Jones notched a career-high five sacks and Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Arizona Cardinals dominated the Tennessee Titans in each team's season opener in Nashville, Tenn.
Jones, who missed the last 11 games of 2020 with a biceps injury, almost single-handedly dictated the game's tempo with incessant pressure on Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Jones logged three sacks and a forced fumble before the first quarter ended.
The forced fumble led to Murray's first scoring strike, a 1-yarder to DeAndre Hopkins that gave Arizona a 10-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game. The duo hooked up again for a 17-yard touchdown with 10:59 left in the first half to up the margin to 17.
Tennessee answered on Tannehill's 1-yard run at the 6:50 mark, but new kicker Michael Badgley hooked the PAT wide left.
Murray capped a drive of just over five minutes with a 2-yard run on which he raised the ball in the air just after his play-fake completely fooled the Titans. That made it 24-6 at halftime.
BENGALS 27, VIKINGS 24 (OT)
Joe Burrow found C.J Uzomah with a 32-yard pass on fourth-and-short late in overtime to set up the Cincinnati Bengals' season-opening victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Cincinnati.
Two plays after Burrow's pass, rookie Evan McPherson nailed a 38-yard game-winning field goal for the Bengals (1-0) as time expired.
The Vikings (0-1) had the ball on the Cincinnati 38 late in OT, but Dalvin Cook's fumble was recovered by Germaine Pratt for the game's only turnover to set up the Bengals' winning drive.
Minnesota's Greg Joseph hit a career-long 53-yard field goal on the last play of regulation to push the game into overtime at 24-24.
Burrow was sharp in his return from a torn ACL, completing 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Mixon rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.
TEXANS 37, JAGUARS 21
Tyrod Taylor passed for 291 yards, 229 in the first half, while the Houston Texans matched their defensive interceptions total from all of last season in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Taylor, making his first start for the Texans (1-0) in place of inactive three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, excelled with his blend of elusiveness and daring. He finished 21 of 33 and tossed a pair of touchdowns to pace a Texans offense that amassed 449 yards.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut and finished with 332 yards and three touchdowns in addition to three picks.
Taylor had touchdown passes of seven yards to David Johnson and eight yards to Danny Amendola, with the second scoring strike providing the Texans a 27-7 lead with eight seconds remaining in the first half.
SEAHAWKS 28, COLTS 16
Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Lockett, as the Seattle Seahawks opened their season with a victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis.
Wilson quickly took to new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system, putting up a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the opening half when he completed 9 of 11 passes for 166 yards and three TDs in guiding Seattle to a 21-10 lead.
Tight end Gerald Everett scored on a 9-yard catch and wideout DK Metcalf on a 15-yarder for Seattle. The latter, with 6:45 remaining, gave Seattle a 28-10 advantage.
Wilson finished 18 of 23 for 254 yards.
The Seahawks spoiled the Indianapolis debut of quarterback Carson Wentz, who was 25 of 38 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, both to Zach Pascal.
CHARGERS 20, WASHINGTON 16
Making his first start in a season opener, Justin Herbert completed 31 of 47 passes for 337 yards and a touchdown pass, leading Los Angeles to a6 victory against the Washington Football Team in Landover, Md.
Herbert's favorite target was Keenan Allen, who finished with nine catches for 100 yards. Mike Williams added eight receptions for 82 receiving yards and a score. Jared Cook had five receptions for 56 yards.
EAGLES 32, FALCONS 6
Jalen Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns to help the Eagles notch a solid victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Eagles (1-0) outclassed the Falcons (0-1) in a matchup featuring two first-time head coaches in Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.
Dallas Goedert and Jalen Reagor also caught scoring passes and Kenneth Gainwell ran for a touchdown for Philadelphia. Miles Sanders had 113 scrimmage yards (74 rushing, 39 receiving) and Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes and also rushed for 62 yards.
Atlanta's Matt Ryan was 21-of-35 passing for 164 yards but his team was outgained 434-260.
49ERS 41, LIONS 33
Jimmy Garoppolo rebounded from a first-snap fumble to throw for 314 yards and Trey Lance tossed a touchdown pass on his first NFL attempt as the San Francisco 49ers held on for a victory over the Detroit Lions in Detroit.
Trent Sherfield and Deebo Samuel caught TD passes, Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty rushed for scores after Raheem Mostert got injured, and Dre Greenlaw returned a Jared Goff interception 39 yards for a score, helping the 49ers race to 38-10 lead.
Still down 41-17 with 9:58 to play, Goff led a desperation rally that produced two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions, making it a one-score game at 41-33 with 1:10 left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.