LAKE PLACID — No World Cup luge race will take place in Lake Placid this season after the International Luge Federation removed the January race slated for the Mount Van Hoevenberg track on Wednesday.
Citing the uncertainty of international travel and mandatory quarantining periods for foreign athletes, the federation awarded Lake Placid’s scheduled Jan. 15-17 races to Oberhof, Germany.
FIL officials made a similar switch two weeks ago when it moved the 2021 World Championships from Whistler, British Columbia to Konigsee, Germany, where they’re slated to take place Jan. 29-31.
“Due to the legal requirements of the U.S. State of New York (two-week quarantine), a World Cup in Lake Placid is unfortunately not possible,” said Christoph Schweiger, FIL executive director.
The World Cup circuit has made a stop in Lake Placid for each of the past six years.
“A season highlight every year is hosting a World Cup event in Lake Placid with ORDA and the FIL,” said Jim Leahy, USA Luge chief executive officer and executive director. “It provides great visibility in the U.S. for the sport, our athletes and organization, as well as the Adirondack region. ... It saddens us to lose our only home race, but we understand that we all are trying to navigate in very unprecedented times.”
Lake Placid’s Olympic Sports Complex has undergone major renovations in the past year and the World Cup race would have been the first time to showcase the upgrades on a world stage.
The FIL approved its restructured World Cup schedule Monday. The schedule begins the weekend of Nov. 28-29 in Igls, Austria. All of 10 World Cup races are scheduled for Austria, Germany or Latvia, except for the season-ending team relay in Beijing.
TOWN HALL SET FOR WORLD GAMES
The Adirondack Sports Council has scheduled a town hall for 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the progress made on the 2023 Lake Placid Winter World University Games.
Lake Placid and the Adirondack region is scheduled to host the games Jan. 12-22, 2023.
The virtual meeting will be streamed through the Adirondack Sports Council’s YouTube channel.
Chris Mazdzer, a 2018 Olympic luge silver medalist and Saranac Lake resident, will host the event.
A question-and-answer panel will follow a series of presentations. Businesses and residents are invited to email panelists ahead of time with questions or comments to info@LakePlacid2023.com
The FISU Winter World University Games is the largest university multi-sport competition in the world and expected to bring more than 2,500 athletes to the region.
