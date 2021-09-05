Jorge Mateo hit a game-tying RBI single and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles overcame a trio of three-run deficits and recorded an 8-7 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.
The Orioles (43-92) won for the fifth time in 30 games since Aug. 2 and recorded a road series win for the first time since sweeping the Washington Nationals from July 23-25. Baltimore also beat the Yankees for the seventh time in 16 meetings this year.
Mateo forged a 7-7 tie when he capped a 12-pitch at-bat off Andrew Heaney (8-9). He fouled off six pitches before lifting a single to short center field that went just past the reach of second baseman DJ LeMahieu.
Three pitches later, Gutierrez singled to left field for an 8-7 lead.
Jahmai Jones started Baltimore's comeback with a bases-loaded two-run double that went off the top of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton's glove.
Austin Hays hit a solo shot (his 15th) and Cedric Mullins (No. 25) hit a two-run homer for the Orioles, who won their fourth one-run game against the Yankees this season.
Gary Sanchez homered twice to raise his season total to 20 and drove in six runs for the Yankees, who are 2-6 since winning 13 straight Aug. 14-27. Sanchez hit his third career grand slam in the second off Keegan Akin for a 4-1 lead and hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Marcos Diplan (1-0) for a 7-4 lead.
Anthony Rizzo added an RBI single for New York, which also held a 5-2 lead.
After getting the lead for the second time, the Orioles hung on.
Diplan was replaced by Tanner Scott after walking Stanton in seventh. Scott stranded two in the seventh and fanned Joey Gallo to end the eighth before Tyler Wells pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Akin allowed four runs on three hits in four innings.
New York's Corey Kluber allowed two runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second start following a three-month injured list stint for a strained right shoulder.
METS 13, NATIONALS 6
Javier Baez had four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times as the New York Mets continued their late-season push with a victory over the host Washington Nationals.
Baez, Jonathan Villar, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar each homered for the Mets (69-68), who beat the Nationals (56-80) for the fifth time in nine days to remain within striking distance of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
Patrick Mazeika broke a 6-6 tie with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after Baez, Jeff McNeil and Pillar had led off the inning with consecutive singles. Lindor's solo homer and a grand slam by Pillar, the third of his career, busted the game open in the ninth inning.
Aaron Loup (5-0), who pitched a scoreless seventh inning, was credited with the win. Yennsy Diaz worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, capping a five-man, 4 2/3-inning hitless effort by the New York relief corps.
Seeking a second straight win, the Nationals trailed 4-0 after a half-inning and were still down 6-3 before rallying into a tie with a three-run fifth. Juan Soto came through with the last of four straight singles against Mets starter Taijuan Walker, a two-run hit to center field to highlight the uprising.
After throwing a game-tying wild pitch and walking Josh Bell, Walker was pulled in favor of Jeurys Familia, who pitched out of a two-on, one-out situation without further damage.
Walker was charged with six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.
Seven of the game's 19 runs came in the first inning, when the Mets used four hits off Nationals starter Josiah Gray, including a two-RBI single by Michael Conforto, to build a 4-0 lead.
Home runs by Lane Thomas, his third of the year, and Bell, his 24th, produced three runs for Washington.
Homers by Villar, his 18th, and Baez, his 28th, padded the New York lead to 6-3 before the Washington comeback.
Pillar finished with two hits and four RBIs, Conforto with two hits and three RBIs, and Pete Alonso two doubles and a single for the Mets.
Villar and McNeil also had two hits for New York, which will complete a four-day, five-game series at Washington on Monday.
Bell joined Soto with two RBIs for the Nationals, while Thomas added a single to his homer to complete a two-hit day.
