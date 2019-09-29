J.C. Jackson recorded two interceptions and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown as the New England Patriots posted a 16-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park.
Brandon Bolden rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and the Patriots benefited from four interceptions and five sacks to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2015.
New England remained perfect despite mustering just 224 yards of total offense, with Tom Brady completing 18 of 39 passes for 150 yards while throwing his first interception of the season.
Josh Allen's 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter was the first score allowed by the Patriots defense, which was the NFL's first team in the Super Bowl era that did not permit a rushing or passing touchdown through the first three games of a season.
Allen, however, sustained an apparent head injury later in the quarter after he was drilled on a helmet-to-helmet hit by New England cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was whistled for an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Matt Barkley replaced Allen and completed 9 of 16 passes for 127 yards before being intercepted by Jamie Collins on the final drive for the Bills (3-1), who were bidding for their first 4-0 start since 2008. Instead, they have lost seven straight to New England and are 5-34 against the Patriots since 2000.
Buffalo's Frank Gore rushed for 109 yards to become the fourth NFL player to eclipse 15,000 in his career on the ground. The 36-year-old, who has 15,021 rushing yards in his 15-year career, reached the milestone on a 41-yard gain up the middle in the second quarter to join Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269).
The Bills had 375 yards of total offense.
Devin McCourty intercepted a pass for the fourth straight game to tie Mike Haynes' team record in 1976 and set up the Patriots' first touchdown. Bolden scored off a fly sweep with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter, although Stephen Gostkowski misfired on the extra-point attempt.
New England stopped Buffalo on its next drive and Jackson blocked Corey Bojorquez's punt, resulting in Matthew Slater scooping up the ball and racing into the end zone. The touchdown was the first in 12 NFL seasons for Slater.
Stephen Hauschka drilled a 46-yard field goal two minutes before halftime and Allen's 1-yard score trimmed the Patriots' lead to 13-10. New England's Josh Gordon reeled in a 31-yard pass to set up Stephen Gostkowski's 23-yard field goal late in the third.
GIANTS 24, REDSKINS 3
Daniel Jones improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter, throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown as the Giants shut down the sloppy Redskins for a win in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jones completed 23 of 31 passes with two interceptions as he won what turned into a battle of rookie quarterbacks. Washington (0-4) benched starter Case Keenum in the second quarter for Dwayne Haskins, its first-round pick out of Ohio State.
Haskins moved the Redskins to the New York 1 on his first possession, but they bogged down and had to settle for Dustin Hopkins' 21-yard field goal with 2:16 left in the half.
That was basically it for Washington, which managed only 176 total yards and eight first downs against a defense which had allowed at least 28 points in its first three games.
Keenum was 6 of 11 for 37 yards with an interception on the game's third play. Haskins went 9 of 17 for 107 yards and three picks.
Haskins' first interception resulted in a 32-yard touchdown return by Jabrill Peppers with 1:19 left in the third quarter, the final points of the game.
Jones put the Giants (2-2) ahead to stay just 6:15 into the game, finding Wayne Gallman all alone in the right flat for a 6-yard scoring strike, eight plays after Keenum's early pick.
Gallman made it 14-0 on a 1-yard plunge with 12:01 remaining in the first half. Making his first start in place of the injured Saquon Barkley (ankle), Gallman enjoyed a solid game, rushing 18 times for 63 yards and catching six passes for 55 yards.
On his last possession of the first half, Jones drove the Giants 63 yards in 10 plays. Aldrick Rosas converted a 30-yard field goal with seven seconds left to give New York a 17-3 halftime lead.
In addition to their four turnovers, the Redskins committed 12 penalties for 58 yards.
