David Peterson of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Saturday in New York. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/TNS

Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer Saturday night and four New York Mets pitchers combined on five-hitter in a 3-0 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

David Peterson allowed four hits over six innings for the Mets, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. The Rockies have lost 10 of 13.

FieldLevelMedia

