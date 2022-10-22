PHILADELPHIA – Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto added solo home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Castellanos contributed two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who can advance to the World Series with a win in Game 5 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.