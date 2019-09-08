ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys opened the 2019 season with high hopes for a title run and those expectations are going nowhere but up.
The Cowboys dominated the New York Giants on both sides of the ball to win, 35-17, Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Dak Prescott had one of his most impressive games of his career. He threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 32 passing. He finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The 405 yards passing are the most ever for a Cowboys’ quarterback in a season opener.
Ezekiel Elliott, who missed all of training camp during contract negotiations, rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Michael Gallup led Cowboys’ receivers with seven catches for 158 yards. Rookie running back Tony Pollard had 24 yards on 13 carries.
The Cowboys’ defense wasn’t too shabby either. They held Eli Manning and the Giants to 17 points, including a meaningless touchdown in the final minutes. That included a 59-yard run by Saquon Barkley on the second play from scrimmage.
After that, however, Barkley was held to just just 61 more yards. He finished with 120 yards on 11 carries.
