Serena Williams gets emotional in a post-match interview after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in their U.S. Open women’s singles third-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Friday evening. Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined a string of celebrities in sending messages of appreciation to Serena Williams as her storied tennis career comes to a close.

“Congratulations, Serena, for your heart, skill, intelligence, dedication, and grace,” Obama tweeted Saturday morning. “Few athletes have inspired more people both in and beyond their sport!”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.