Times Staff Report
Gouverneur’s Connor Fenlong will begin his professional baseball career with Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals after signing a free agent deal with the organization Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 6:22 pm
Times Staff Report
Gouverneur’s Connor Fenlong will begin his professional baseball career with Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals after signing a free agent deal with the organization Tuesday.
Fenlong went unselected in the recently concluded MLB Draft after a successful collegiate career with Division I Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind. Fenlong spent four seasons with the Sycamores and became increasingly indispensable. This past season, his first full year as a starting pitcher, he led the Missouri Valley Conference in victories with 11 and innings pitched with 114 2/3. He was second in the conference in earned-run average (3.45) and opponent batting average (.222) and sixth in strikeouts (76).
Fenlong, a 6-foot-4 redshirt senior, also drew attention by becoming the first Missouri Valley pitcher to throw four complete-game shutouts in a season in 40 years. The right-hander went 30 consecutive innings without allowing a run.
At the end of the season, the conference named Fenlong its Pitcher of the Year and he made the All-Midwest Region First team. He also gained second team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball News and was third-team All-American for D1Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings.
Fenlong made 57 appearances for Indiana State during his career, as a starter and reliever. He went 11-3 last season and 15-7 for his career. Other career stats included a 3.92 ERA, 11 saves and allowed opposing hitters a .239 batting average.
Fenlong played baseball, football and basketball at Gouverneur High School and helped the Wildcats reach the state Class B quarterfinals in football, playing quarterback his senior season.
Fenlong was named the Times All-North football MVP for the Northern Athletic Conference in 2017.
After graduating from Gouverneur in 2018, he attended Wabash Valley Junior College in Mount Caramel, Ill., where he played for the baseball team. He joined Indiana State for the 2020-21 season.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.