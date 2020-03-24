OGDENSBURG — This was supposed to be Seth Pinkerton’s comeback season, but now the Ogdensburg native, who pitches in the Minnesota Twins organization, is wondering if he’ll even have a season.
Like pretty much everyone else, Pinkerton is spending his days at home now as the country deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Pinkerton, who is 23, missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL and major meniscus injury late in his rookie season in August 2019, with the short-season Class A Elizabethton (Tenn.) Twins. He was expecting to be in Iowa this season playing for a higher-level Class A Twins team in Cedar Rapids.
“They are not even sure if we are going to have a season,” Pinkerton said. “If we do start, say in the middle of June, that’s the earliest it could start and this pandemic is not slowing down right now. That’s hopeful, a reach. It could be in mid-July. By that time everyone is (normally) in a playoff race.”
While he’s been waiting to return to the baseball diamond Pinkerton has encountered a few brushes with fame.
His initial surgery for his injuries was performed by one of the most famous sports doctors, James Andrews. More recently, Pinkerton was featured in a Sports Illustrated story about Twins prospects in Florida coping with the virus outbreak.
“It was pretty cool,” Pinkerton said of having Dr. Andrews perform his surgery. “You walk in to his facility and you are walking into a Hall of Fame of jerseys, every single person that has a high profile that he has done has their jerseys somewhere in that facility.”
Andrews, with his famous patients, performing the surgery on Pinkerton even though he was a relatively unknown Class A player.
“I was accepted immediately,” Pinkerton said. “He was getting money from the Twins, so to him it was just another day on the job.”
The day after surgery Pinkerton realized just how big a task he would have in his comeback.
“The Andrews Institute had me into their facility to start rehabbing,” Pinkerton said “It was not very pleasant. I almost passed out on the table. I didn’t think the pain would be that bad.”
After his initial surgery, in September 2018, Pinkerton suffered another meniscus injury during the rehabilitation process and was back on the operating table last August.
Pinkerton had recovered well enough to be in Fort Myers, Fla., at spring training this year with everyone else in the Twins organization, though he was still building up strength and not pitching yet or competing in minor league exhibitions.
When the coronavirus began to show up in the news, the Twins immediately took action.
“They sent the healthy guys home and kept the rehab and international guys there,” Pinkerton said. “It got to an extent where it was more serious than anyone thought. They wanted us home with our families and less potential of it spreading throughout the academy. Right before I got sent home, in the training room, they only allowed 10 people at once. It was so strict you had to put hand sanitizer on.”
Instead of somewhere in the Twins spring facility, Pinkerton has now resumed his throwing workouts in his backyard in Ogdensburg.
“I’ve been told to maintain my arm strength,” Pinkerton said. “I left (Florida) throwing 120 feet. In the backyard I don’t have 120 feet so I am pretending I am throwing 120 feet, putting the same power into my throws and stuff like that. In college (at Hartford), this is what we did once we got back from break, we’d go indoors and throw into a net. I just listen to my body and my arm. The Twins throwing program had me doing two sets of 90 feet for 25 throws. Everyone is different. For me, as a reliever, I don’t need to have as much endurance as a starter, but I do need to build up some strength. (Monday) I probably threw 100 times.”
The first major injury of Pinkerton’s career did not affect his arm in any fashion. Pinkerton threw only about 96 innings in three seasons at Hartford and one summer season in college with Plymouth. He had thrown 24 innings in his first season after the Twins picked him in the 20th round of the 2018 draft.
“One of the reasons the Twins liked me is I am a northeastern kid,” Pinkerton said. “I don’t have many innings on my arm already as it is. I’ve been throwing (now), but not like I would like to be. I’m still saving up my arm in a way. It could keep me healthier in the long run.”
Pinkerton said he has been clocked at the professional level throwing as fast as 97 or 98 miles per hour. But for now he has to channel a lot of his energy and is spending time at home with his parents and sister and playing with his PlayStation.
“It’s a year-and-a-half now of not competing,” Pinkerton said. “That burns me. That’s all I’ve known how to do my entire life. I’m hoping the (shutdown) won’t be long. It might take a little bit.”
