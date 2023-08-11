MASSENA — Much of the Top 10 has been characterized by consistency thus far, with the best sacking up bags in the low 20s on back-to-back days to stay in the hunt at the Toyota Series event at the St. Lawrence River.

For the leaders, that has not been the case — Travis Manson sacked 25 pounds, 2 ounces on Day 1 and backed it up with 15-4 to fall to 15th. Friday, Canadian pro Gary Miller backed up 19-11 with 27-11 to move into the lead with a 47-6 total. Behind Miller, Brett Carnright, Spencer Shuffield and Brent Anderson have all managed better than 44 pounds to round out a stout top four.

