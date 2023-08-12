MASSENA — Since making upstate New York his summertime home, Brent Anderson has craved a win on his adopted waters of the St. Lawrence River. Sunday, he finally pulled it off by tallying 66 pounds, 11 ounces to come out on top of the Toyota Series Presented By Phoenix Boats Northern Division event and earn his 11th win with Major League Fishing. Weighing just over 22 pounds each day, Anderson won by less than a pound, and takes home a crisp $80,500 (includes $35,000 Phoenix Bonus) for his efforts.
Dropping from the lead into second, Gary Miller totaled 66-1, and Spencer Shuffield finished third with 65-9. Overall, the event was characterized by some big single-day performances, but consistency won out, with most of the Top 10 staying very steady throughout.
A premier talent wherever he calls home, Brent Anderson has really put his time in on the St. Lawrence the last few years.
A winner at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League level, Anderson has seen a lot of success in tournament fishing, but hadn’t sealed the deal in a major event. Now, after a few close shaves, he has convincingly outlasting the competition on a river he might be more fond of than the Tennessee.
“This is a big deal for me, it means the world to me,” Anderson said. “I’m really content, I’m not in it for the glory, I don’t like the risk that fishing the next level could put me back in the office. I’ll try to continue to do 100 guide trips a year if the tournaments are going good — I’ll try to squeeze in another 100 if they aren’t. Just spending time on places I really enjoy; once I fall in love with a place, I want to learn it as much as I can.”
Emotional on stage, it was easy to see that Anderson was surprised by the win, perhaps a little scarred by his recent near misses.
“I got a little shook up, I was very shocked,” he said. “I didn’t think there was any chance when I was running back today. Now I can breathe, that’s all I wanted was one. I don’t care if I never cash another check here. That’s all I wanted, was one — I didn’t care if it was an Open, I didn’t care if it was a Toyota, I didn’t care if it was a BFL. I wanted to win here.
“That’s my 10th win, three of them stand out as very special: My first, Dale Hollow and this one,” Anderson said. “Sometimes you just go to a place and get a feeling it’s really special and you have a bond with it; and to complete that you have to get a win. For some reason, I have that feeling here. You can look at my stats and see I’ve been close a few times and botched it on the last day. To get it done is amazing.”
Since adopting the St. Lawrence, Anderson has proved to be one of the best, perhaps the best, in the actual river. Not making long runs west toward the Thousand Islands, Anderson’s favored haunts run from Chippewa Bay to Massena; and that has proved very successful but sometimes very frustrating.
“I probably average 21 pounds a day in the tournament days I’ve fished here,” Anderson said. “It’s risky as far as sealing the deal, because there are so many big fish out west, but it’s safer. One reason I’ve stumbled on the final days is that I’m so far behind from catching those 20 pound bags, I have to swing for the fence on the last day, and it’s hard to do. Especially on a short day, especially when you need to weed through 30 or 40 fish to get a big bite.”
A confirmed drifter, Anderson points the bow up current and slips back, dragging a jig for the most part. This week, he fished mostly between Ontario’s Mallorytown and Brockville, but hit places all the way back to Ogdensburg. Each day, Anderson had to figure out a slightly different pattern.
“I was all over the place, I caught a 4-10 today in 9 feet, just different areas, different depths,” he said. “The whole thing I do, it’s patternable; but you have to look up. The big ones might be on the front of stuff one day, on top one day, and behind the next.
“Out deep this morning, I wasn’t trying to catch big ones; I was trying to catch 20 pounds,” he said. “But, I caught the 6-6 on Day 1 in like 22, on the side of a little hump. When you’re in a good area, a long stretch, with ups and downs, you’ll catch one in 40, then on the top in 13 and then at the back in 30. On one of those drifts, if I’m catching 3-pounders in 40, and then a 5 on top, I’ll start focusing on the tops.
“Basically, I try to get around a lot of fish, drift it, get an idea what sizes are doing what. Then hone in on that specific depth — and it’s been absolutely different every day.”
Anderson said his shortest drifts might take a minute, with his longest going as much as half a mile. Typically, his long drifts are meant to put quality keepers in the boat, and the shorter ones are precisely targeted at potential kickers.
“Pre-tournament, I talked about how they were getting on a lot of featureless places,” he said. “Typically, they are up more on the shallower areas where there’s a lot of contour change. I just kept moving out on areas where I knew they lived, and ended up finding the bigger schools on really featureless bottom. If I could get five out there I would start running, a boulder here, a point there, 1-minute drifts to catch a big one.”
A prototype ¼-ounce GOBY 1 jig with a Z-Man Finesse TRD did the heavy lifting for Anderson during the tournament. He fished it on a Redemption Rods Ned rod, with a Lew’s Custom Lite Series spinning reel thrown on 10-pound Seaguar Smackdown with an 8-pound Seaguar InvizX leader. Anderson’s jig has been super key for him in recent years, and it’s been the result of his obsession with the St. Lawrence.
“I knew most everybody drop-shotted, so I wanted something different,” he said of the early days. “I watched a lot of video of a goby underwater, and realized they don’t do much. So, obviously the Ned is the next choice. Then I started looking at how a goby has a big head and a skinny tail.”
Wisniewski gains co-angler title
Weighing a total of 55 pounds, 14 ounces for 14 bass, Taylor Wisniewski beat out Akira Okuyama by a slim margin for the win the Strike King Co-Angler title in the Toyota Series Presented By Phoenix Boats Northern Division event on the St. Lawrence River.
Catching 23-6 on Day 1, four for 8-13 on Day 2, and 23-11 on Day 3, Wisniewski led on Day 1, dropped to 14th, and then rocketed back up to win on the final day. For the win, Wisniewski picked up a new Phoenix boat package as well as $800 in winnings and contingency money.
“This is only my third Toyota Series, I’m just tagging along to fish,” Wisniewski said. “I traveled with Clay Reece and Brent Anderson; hats off to them for taking me along to fish, that’s about it. It’s awesome, I didn’t know I was going to win. I was sitting up there holding the trophy, and I didn’t know if I should be.”
Top 10
Final top 10 for pro anglers at the Toyota Series Presented By Phoenix Boats Northern Division event out of Massena:
Brent Anderson – 66–11 (15) $80,500
Gary Miller – 66– (15) $17,500
Spencer Shuffield – 65–9 (15) $12,750
Tommy Dickerson – 65–1 (15) $10,750
Brett Carnright – 65–0 (15) $9,750
Clay Reece – 63–2 (15) $8,375
Alec Morrison – 62-5 (15) $7,300
Douglas Reed – 62–3 (15) $6,300
Kyle Cortiana – 61–15 (15) $5,300
Jason Gramada – 61– 2 (15) $4,200
