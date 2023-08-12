MASSENA — Since making upstate New York his summertime home, Brent Anderson has craved a win on his adopted waters of the St. Lawrence River. Sunday, he finally pulled it off by tallying 66 pounds, 11 ounces to come out on top of the Toyota Series Presented By Phoenix Boats Northern Division event and earn his 11th win with Major League Fishing. Weighing just over 22 pounds each day, Anderson won by less than a pound, and takes home a crisp $80,500 (includes $35,000 Phoenix Bonus) for his efforts.

Dropping from the lead into second, Gary Miller totaled 66-1, and Spencer Shuffield finished third with 65-9. Overall, the event was characterized by some big single-day performances, but consistency won out, with most of the Top 10 staying very steady throughout.

