MASSENA – Angler Brent Anderson utilized his knowledge of the St. Lawrence River to adjust to conditions and grab the lead on Day 2 of Major League Fishing’s Toyota Series Northern Division bass fishing finale.
Anderson, from Kingston Springs, Tenn., has worked as a fishing guide on the river since July and noticed the wind change and its effect on the size of fish after Thursday’s monster hauls kicked off the tournament.
“I got a feeling really early,” said Anderson, whose 20-pound, 9-ounce bag was less than the 23-7 haul that put him in fifth place after Day 1 but enough to give him the two-day lead of 44 pounds. “(Thursday), I threw several 3-pounders back before I had a limit. I was pretty confident – not that I was going to catch 23 pounds, but that I could catch 3-pounders if I needed them.”
For the Day 2, a strong north wind of more than 20 mph blew throughout the day, upsetting the anglers’ presentation with the volatile current.
But Anderson said he’s encountered every possible scenario on the St. Lawrence so the wind direction didn’t affect him as much as competitors, although he called it “a pain in the tail.”
“I caught a 5-1 my first fish and thought it was going to be another great day,” Anderson said. “That was really my only big bite.
“At one point, I had a 2-9 and one I didn’t even weigh. He was just ‘the smallest one.’ I made a run to a spot that’s been loaded and drifted there for an hour to get rid of those two. I never saw a fish.”
On Thursday, six anglers brought in bags more than 23 pounds. At the end of Friday, four of those six were no longer in the Top 10 and two of them didn’t make the cut for the final day.
Spike Stoker sits in second place behind Anderson at 43 pounds, 15 ounces for 10 fish with Todd Walters third at 43-1. Jacopo Gallelli is fourth (42-14) and Tommy Dickerson fifth (41-12).
For Championship Saturday, Anderson said he still has a number of places where he can easily catch 16 or 17 pounds, including a spot in Ogdensburg that should indicate what he should do next.
“(That starting spot) lets me see how they’re acting and setting up,” Anderson said. “If they’re acting better, I’ll make a little further run to catch less fish but better quality – not too far a run, though, like some of these guys. It’s too much fun catching fish. I want a bait wet as long as I can.”
Seventeen anglers still recorded bags of at least 20 pounds Friday.
Rounding out the top 10 are Christopher Sperling (41-6), Cody Petit (41-6), Nick Hatfield (40-13), Elijah Meyers (40-5) and Tristan McCormick (39-12).
Anglers will take off for the final day at 7 a.m. Saturday from Massena Intake Boat Launch. Weigh-ins begin at the boat launch at 3 p.m.. Daily coverage is at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
