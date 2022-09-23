Anderson enters final day with lead

Brett Anderson shows his catch during weigh-ins on Day 2 of the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Northern Division tournament in Massena. Major League Fishing photo

MASSENA – Angler Brent Anderson utilized his knowledge of the St. Lawrence River to adjust to conditions and grab the lead on Day 2 of Major League Fishing’s Toyota Series Northern Division bass fishing finale.

Anderson, from Kingston Springs, Tenn., has worked as a fishing guide on the river since July and noticed the wind change and its effect on the size of fish after Thursday’s monster hauls kicked off the tournament.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.