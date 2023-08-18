The first flight of anglers launch from the Antique Boat Museum during the 2022 Bassmasters Elite tournament on the St. Lawrence River. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

CLAYTON — The very thing that makes the St. Lawrence River/Lake Ontario fishery one of the nation’s premier destinations has, in recent years, increased its challenge level. Suffice it to say, the world is well aware of what swims in these pristine waters. But despite ever-increasing attention, Canadian standout and Bassmaster Elite Series pro Jeff Gustafson expects fireworks for the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River.

Competition days are Aug. 24-27 with daily takeoffs from the Antique Boat Museum at 7 a.m. and weigh-ins each day back at the museum at 3 p.m. Full coverage will be available on Bassmaster.com.

