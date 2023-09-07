Bassmaster and Major League Fishing each announced their 2024 schedules this week and each will return to the north country.
The Bassmaster Elite Series tour will close out its season next year once again on the St. Lawrence River, from Waddington. The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-18, 2024 as the last of nine events on the series slate.
The BASS tour completed its 25th major visit to the St. Lawrence two weeks ago when Patrick Walters of Summerville, S.C., captured the series finale to end a record-setting tournament.
“Watching anglers catch gigantic bags of smallmouth is a great way to end any season,” said Lisa Talmadge, Bassmaster Elite Series tournament director. “Our anglers are the best in the world, and by the time we reach the St. Lawrence to finish up, any one of them could be sitting in position to win Angler of the Year.”
The Elite series will visit Lake Champlain the week prior to its St. Lawrence trip next season just as it did last month. The Elite series visits Plattsburgh from Aug. 8-11.
The other stops on the 2024 schedule are Many, Louisiana (Feb. 22-25); Yantis, Texas (Feb. 29-March 3); Leesburg, Florida (April 11-14); Palatka, Florida (April 18-21); Columbia, S.C. (May 9-12); Decatur, Alabama (June 13-16) and Cullman, Alabama (June 27-30).
The Bassmaster Classic is scheduled to take place March 22-24 on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in Tulsa, Okla.
Major League Fishing also announced its schedule and its trip to the St. Lawrence River will take place the week after the Bassmaster Elite visit. MLF’s invitational takes place Aug. 22-24 from Massena.
Brent Anderson captured the 2023 MLF Toyota Series event on the St. Lawrence on Aug. 13 with a three-day total of 66 pounds, 11 ounces.
MLF will also visit Lake Champlain in 2024 with a stop July 11-13.
MLF’s other stops in 2024 will be Clewiston, Florida (Jan. 25-27); Scottsboro, Alabama (Feb. 14-16); Brookeland, Texas (Feb. 21-23); Lakeport, California (March 6-8); Calvert City, Kentucky (March 7-9); Leesburg, Florida (March 19-21); Many, Louisiana (March 26-28); Cullman, Alabama (April 4-6); Grove, Oklahoma (April 11-13); Dayton, Tennessee (May 2-4); Lake Havasu City, Arizona (May 2-4); Eufaula, Oklahoma (May 16-18); Marbury, Maryland (June 5-7); Oakley, California (June 5-7); Calrendon County, S.C. (Sept. 12-14) and Osage Beach, Missouri (Sept. 26-28).
“We ... feel confident that we’re hitting some of the best fisheries in the country at great times of the year,” said Mark McWha, MLF Tournament Director. “We’re looking forward to seeing some really big weights at some of these events and are anticipating a great 2024 season.”
The Toyota Series Championship is scheduled for Nov. 7-9, 2024, on Wheeler Lake in Huntsville, Alabama.
