Benny Schuman, from Minnesota, left, and Brady Halverson, from Oregon, watch the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite live from the Antique Boat Museum on Aug. 25 in Clayton. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

Bassmaster and Major League Fishing each announced their 2024 schedules this week and each will return to the north country.

The Bassmaster Elite Series tour will close out its season next year once again on the St. Lawrence River, from Waddington. The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-18, 2024 as the last of nine events on the series slate.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.