MASSENA — John Cox wasn’t complaining that Saturday’s bass fishing haul didn’t match the first day during Major League Fishing’s General Tire Stage Five tournament on the St. Lawrence River.
Cox led the Group B competitors with a total of 31 bass weighing 99 pounds, one ounce. The total didn’t come close to matching the record 165-1 haul by Jacob Wheeler during the Group A competition Friday. In fact no Group B angler reached 100 pounds, while nine participants surpassed 100 pounds on Friday.
Still Cox, from DeBary, Fla., heads into Monday’s second day of Group B qualifying with the lead. Dustin Connell, of Clanton, Ala., placed second Saturday with 21 bass weighing 83-13. Bryan Thrift of Shelby, N.C., is third with 28 bass at 81-13.
“What an awesome day. I can’t believe that I’m leading a smallmouth tournament up north,” Cox said. “I feel like I picked up right where I left off last year. After looking at the Scoretracker (leaderboard) yesterday, I couldn’t sleep last night. And now I don’t know how I’m going to sleep tonight or tomorrow.”
The majority of Cox’s keepers came on Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Hit Worms, and he landed a few more with the Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Generals.
“It’s hilarious but I”m leading because I was worried about running out of my (flat worms and generals) during practice,” Cox said. “In practice I had a bunch of these (hit worms) and I figured I’d use them up so I didn’t use up all of my good stuff before the event started. But, man, they’ve been eating that Hit Worm so good and that thing really carried me today.”
Second-place Connell relied mostly on a Ned rig for most of his success.
“This place is just unbelievable,” said Connell, the reigning Redcrest champion. “I think I caught seven or eight 5-pounders today, maybe more. They’re biting out here, and I can’t wait to get back out here on Monday.”
The 39 anglers in Group B rest up Sunday before returning to competition Monday. Group A’s 40 anglers compete Sunday led by Friday’s first-place finisher Wheeler. The first-place finisher Sunday advances automatically to Wednesday’s championship round. The competitors who place second-through-20th Sunday move on to Tuesday’s knockout round.
The same holds true for Group B with Monday’s first-place winner advancing to Wednesday’s final with the second-through-20th Monday finishers going to the knockout round.
“I would love to win the qualifying round (Monday) and be able to skip the knockout round and advance straight into the championship round,” Cox said. “I know a lot of guys like being in that knockout round so they can follow the fish, but I feel pretty set on the areas that I’m fishing, so if I can let them rest, it’ll be better.”
The 39 pro anglers totaled 621 bass Saturday weighing 1,855 pounds, 15 ounces. Friday’s total for 40 anglers was a record 918 bass for 2,894 pounds, 8 ounces.
Jared Litner of Arroyo Grande, Calif., won the $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award with a 6-10 smallmouth bass Saturday. Litner is 9th after Saturday’s fishing.
Anglers will take off Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at the Massena Intake Boat Launch Ramp. Fans are welcome to attend takeoff creemonies as well as the 5:30 p.m. takeout ceremonies. The competition is livestreamed each day at MajorLeagueFishing.com
GENERAL TIRE STAGE FIVE AT THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER
Top Group B finishers after Day 2: John Cox, DeBary, Fla., 31 bass, 99-1; Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., 21 bass, 83-13; Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., 28 bass, 81-13; James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., 27 bass, 78-2; John Murray, Spring City, Tenn., 25 bass, 73-2; Brett Hite, Phoenix, Ariz., 21 bass, 69-7; Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., 20 bass, 69-6; Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., 20 bass, 65-2; Jared Lintner, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 20 bass, 64-4; Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 22 bass, 63-13
Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., 21 bass, 63-1; Shin Fukae, Osaka, Japan, 18 bass, 60-12; David Walker, Sevierville, Tenn., 21 bass, 59-7; Britt Myers, Lake Wylie, S.C., 19 bass, 53-11; Luke Clausen, Spokane, Wash., 18 bass, 51-3; Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 17 bass, 46-15; Terry Scroggins, San Mateo, Fla., 15 bass, 45-2; Fred Roumbanis, Russellville, Ark., 17 bass, 43-11; Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., 16 bass, 43-6; Zack Birge, Blanchard, Okla., 16 bass, 41-10
