With his victory at Lake Champlain last weekend, Kyoya Fujita has now posted four top 10 finishes in the eight Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments this season. Yet he still trails Joey Cifuentes III by 15 points in the Dakota Lithium Batteries Rookie of the Year standings. Any way you want to measure it, this appears to be the strongest rookie class in Elite Series history.

Rookies have won half the events: Cifuentes twice (Seminole, St. Clair), Will Davis Jr. (Lay Lake) and now Fujita. Going into the final event of the season at Clayton and the St. Lawrence River this weekend, five rookies are inside the Bassmaster Classic Angler of the Year points cutline (41st): Cifuentes – 6th, Fujita – 8th, Bryant Smith – 14th, Cooper Gallant – 18th, and Davis – 35th. Two more are close: David Gaston – 43rd and Cole Sands – 47th.

