Texas angler Spike Stoker holds aloft his trophy Sept. 23 after winning the Toyota Series Northern Division event on the St. Lawrence River. Major League Fishing photo

The Major League Fishing Toyota Series is set to visit Massena and the St. Lawrence River this week, Thursday through Saturday, for the second event in the Toyota Series Northern Division — the Toyota Series at the St. Lawrence River Presented by Rabid Baits.

The three-day tournament, hosted by the Town of Massena, will feature a roster of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.

