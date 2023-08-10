MASSENA — As expected, the weights were strong on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the St. Lawrence River. Leading the way, Travis Manson sacked up 25 pounds, 2 ounces, to slide ahead of Brian Green who tallied 23-14. Behind the leaders, it took 20 pounds to get into the Top 20, and there are a bevy of pros with 21 and 22 pounds stacked tight for an interesting Day 2 weigh-in.

A guide on the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario and a former Elite Series pro, Manson is no slouch when it comes to smallmouth. So, it’s not exactly a shocker to see the local, who now lives in Watertown, leading the pack. According to Manson, things got off to a great start after a 90-mile run.

