MASSENA — Gerald Spohrer, of Gonzales, Louisiana, totaled 35 bass weighing 130 pounds, 8 ounces Tuesday to win the Knockout Round and advance to the final day of competition at Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour General Tire Stage Five on the St. Lawrence River.
Spohrer joined seven other anglers from the Knockout Round to reach Wednesday’s finale.
For the championship round, the final 10 anglers start from zero and the one catches the most weight Wednesday wins the top prize of $100,000.
Others to qualify Tuesday were: Brent Ehrler, of Redlands, Calif.; Skeet Reese, of Auburn, Calif.; Alton Jones Jr., of Waco, Texas; Jeff Sprague, of Point, Texas; Adrian Avena, of Vineland, N.J.; Bradley Roy, of Lancaster, Ky.; and Justin Lucas, of Guntersville, Ala.
They will join the qualifying round winners, Jacob Wheeler, of Harrison, Tenn.; and John Cox, of DeBary, Fla., who won the respective Group A and Group B qualifiers.
“It feels great to finish the Knockout Round in first place, but tomorrow is when it really matters,” said Spohrer, who earned his third Championship Round appearance of the season. “It was a tough second period, but after the storm came through it got slick and sunny and I was able to see everything in my area and there were just 4-pounders everywhere.”
Overall, the 38 competitors caught 893 bass weighing 2,841 pounds, 7 ounces Tuesday.
“I went through and just plucked them off, one at a time,” Spohrer said. “It was pretty much a mix between a drop-shot rig and a little Ned-style bait. I’ve gotten here this week with a marabou jig, but today I sight-fished because it was calm.”
Justin Lucas won his second $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award of the week Tuesday, catching a 6-pound smallmouth on a drop-shot rig in Period 2. The angler who catches the largest bass of the tournament will win $3,000 bonus. Lucas also currently leads for largest bass of the tournament with a 6-pound, 13-ounce smallmouth that he caught on Day 1.
The final 10 anglers will take off from the Massena Intake Boat Launch Ramp at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The takeout ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all takeoff and takeout ceremonies. They can also follow live stream coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
“I’m pumped up for tomorrow,” Spohrer said. “This is my third top-10 finish this year in five tournaments and we’re right in the hunt for the Angler of the Year title. To win another round – it’s been a great season and I am so blessed.”
The tournament began Friday with 80 anglers competing. Television coverage of the General Tire Stage Five tournament will be aired across two two-hour episodes, premiering at 7 a.m. Oct. 23 on the Discovery Channel.
GENERAL TIRE STAGE FIVE
AT THE ST. LAWRENCE RIVER
Day 5, Knockout round
Eight qualifiers: Gerald Spohrer, Gonzales, La., 35 bass, 130-8; Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif., 38 bass, 121-3; Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif., 40 bass, 117-14; Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 34 bass, 113-11; Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas, 35 bass, 113-2; Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J., 29 bass, 109-4; Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., 33 bass, 109-1; Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., 31 bass, 106-13
Other participants: Andy Montgomery, Blacksburg, S.C., 35 bass, 106-0, $10,000; Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 34 bass, 101-13, $10,000; Shin Fukae, Osaka, Japan, 27 bass, 98-13, $10,000; Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., 24 bass, 93-3, $10,000; Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala., 27 bass, 90-3, $10,000; Jonathon VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., 24 bass, 80-6, $10,000; Michael Neal, Dayton, Tenn., 28 bass, 77-2, $10,000; Terry Scroggins, San Mateo, Fla., 29 bass, 76-7, $10,000; Cody Meyer, Star, Idaho, 24 bass, 74-15, $10,000; James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., 23 bass, 72-13, $10,000; Edwin Evers, Talala, Okla., 24 bass, 72-9, $10,000; Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz., 22 bass, 72-5, $10,000; Ish Monroe, Oakdale, Calif., 21 bass, 71-14, $10,000; Luke Clausen, Spokane, Wash., 25 bass, 70-10, $10,000; Britt Myers, Lake Wylie, S.C., 25 bass, 65-15, $10,000; Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., 21 bass, 65-13, $10,000; Dean Rojas, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 18 bass, 58-5, $10,000; David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va., 16 bass, 56-10, $10,000; Brandon Coulter, Knoxville, Tenn., 18 bass, 55-2, $10,000; Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., 19 bass, 51-14, $10,000; Alton Jones, Lorena, Texas, 17 bass, 49-5, $10,000; David Walker, Sevierville, Tenn., 15 bass, 48-3, $10,000; Marty Robinson, Lyman, S.C., 16 bass, 47-12, $10,000; John Murray, Spring City, Tenn., 14 bass, 43-4, $10,000; Dustin Connell, Clanton, Ala., 15 bass, 43-0, $10,000; Brett Hite, Phoenix, Ariz., 14 bass, 42-6, $10,000; Jared Lintner, Arroyo Grande, Calif., 14 bass, 41-15, $10,000; : Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn., 12 bass, 40-10, $10,000; Matt Lee, Cullman, Ala., nine bass, 26-15, $10,000; Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark., eight bass, 23-13, $10,000
